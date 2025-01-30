Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 system requirements and PC features are all things to all Spider-people

Mere hours before it’s January 30th release – wait, that’s today! – Sony have finally spilled the beans on system requirements for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, as well as the eye-blistering, GPU-rending special features that more powerful rigs can support. Happily, all these ray tracing and frame generation accoutrements seemingly won’t preclude Spidey 2 from working on older, slower PCs as well, as the minimum specs are surprisingly reasonable.

Granted, they’re only rated for 30fps at a lowly 720p, and you’ll still need to find a honking 140GB of SSD space, but the basic GPU and CPU requirements aren’t too lofty at all. The likes of an RTX 3060 for 60fps/1080p are quite reasonable as well, though you’re staring down the barrel of Nvidia’s pricey RTX 4080 and RTX 4090 cards for high-rez ray tracing.

Click to embiggen! | Image credit: PlayStation Publishing

Speaking of the premium stuff, porting house Nixxes (who also handled the Windows versions of Marvel’s Spider-Man and Horizon Forbidden West, among multiple other PlayStation adaptations) have thrown in almost every PC-specific feature under the sun. DLSS 3, FSR 3.1 and XeSS upscalers are all on board – with the first two also providing frame gen – while its "improved" ray tracing effects can be touched up further with DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction. Ultrawide and triple-monitor support extends to the 21:9, 32:9, and 48:9 aspect ratios, and if you happen to have a DualSense gamepad, its audio and haptic features are maintained from the original PS5 version. The only thing missing support for DLSS 4’s Multi Frame Generation, though since that only works on RTX 50 GPUs like the RTX 5080 and RTX 5090 – which themselves are only launching later today – that’s an understandable omission.

I can’t speak for how Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will actually run, moment to moment, though I do think Nixxes’s full-spectrum approach is the way to go for these biggest and shiniest of big, shiny games. Stuff it with high-end tech for those who want it, sure, but offer properly scaled-down Low and Ultra Low settings to keep things accessible for those on less bank-breaking hardware.

These specs also bode well for the game’s chances on the Steam Deck, as does Sony’s other announcement that the SteamOS-unfriendly (and generally, silly and pointless) PSN requirement will become merely optional on this and other PlayStation ports – namely Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered, God of War Ragnarok, and the upcoming The Last of Us Part II Remastered.