Mass Effect’s scrambled N7 Day message has been decoded

If you’re a Mass Effect aficionado then you’d definitely have been aware that yesterday was the annual N7 Day celebration of the series. You probably also noticed that BioWare shared some concept art of an in-construction mass relay from the next Mass Effect game, along with a snippet of jumbled audio for people to download. Enterprising Shepard stans set to work cleaning up the noise to see if anything meaningful was held within and, lo and behold, there was a short message from everyone’s favourite asari scientist Liara T’Soni.

Watch on YouTube Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the most recent release in the sci-fi series.

After being unscrambled and posted to SoundCloud by user Mosaic Horse, an official cleaned-up version of the audio clip was shared by BioWare on Twitter. Liara can be heard chatting to a geth, one of Mass Effect’s multitudinous artificial intelligences. “I can see it... How did we miss this?" Liara said. "Exactly, the Council will be furious... although they should know by now not to underestimate human defiance." Too right, Liara.

Whatever the plot of the next Mass Effect is, it sounds very much like humans are up to something cheeky. Is future humanity building their own mass relay? Although we’ll likely have to wait for some time to find out exactly what the Milky Way humans are up to, Project Director Mike Gamble shared some fresh concept art to keep interested parties tided over for a bit. I spot a turian, salarian, and a krogan kicking about in it.

"Although, they should know by now not to underestimate human defiance!" - Liara T'Soni (Doctor, Shadow Broker and <REDACTED>). #N7Day pic.twitter.com/9Zup3YPNga — Michael Gamble (@GambleMike) November 7, 2022

Mass Effect 5: The Final Frontier doesn’t have any firm release details just yet. As soon as any more transmissions come through, I’ll send them your way.