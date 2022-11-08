If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Mass Effect’s scrambled N7 Day message has been decoded

Never underestimate human defiance
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Concept art from the next Mass Effect, Mass Effect 5, showing a turian, krogan, and salarian

If you’re a Mass Effect aficionado then you’d definitely have been aware that yesterday was the annual N7 Day celebration of the series. You probably also noticed that BioWare shared some concept art of an in-construction mass relay from the next Mass Effect game, along with a snippet of jumbled audio for people to download. Enterprising Shepard stans set to work cleaning up the noise to see if anything meaningful was held within and, lo and behold, there was a short message from everyone’s favourite asari scientist Liara T’Soni.

Watch on YouTube
Mass Effect: Legendary Edition is the most recent release in the sci-fi series.

After being unscrambled and posted to SoundCloud by user Mosaic Horse, an official cleaned-up version of the audio clip was shared by BioWare on Twitter. Liara can be heard chatting to a geth, one of Mass Effect’s multitudinous artificial intelligences. “I can see it... How did we miss this?" Liara said. "Exactly, the Council will be furious... although they should know by now not to underestimate human defiance." Too right, Liara.

Whatever the plot of the next Mass Effect is, it sounds very much like humans are up to something cheeky. Is future humanity building their own mass relay? Although we’ll likely have to wait for some time to find out exactly what the Milky Way humans are up to, Project Director Mike Gamble shared some fresh concept art to keep interested parties tided over for a bit. I spot a turian, salarian, and a krogan kicking about in it.

Mass Effect 5: The Final Frontier doesn’t have any firm release details just yet. As soon as any more transmissions come through, I’ll send them your way.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch