Every DLC for Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noir is now free on PC

It sure has been a week for the Rockstar games vault. After accidentally pulling a bunch of their games off Steam on Monday, then bringing them back, some other older Rockstar games got a treat. The PC versions of Max Payne 3 and L.A. Noire now include all their DLCs for free. A nice little treat for the back catalogue.

Rockstar sneaked in two title updates on Monday, one for L.A. Noire and one for Max Payne 3. Both updates rattle off the list of DLCs that you'll now have access to if you own the respective games. For L.A. Noire that looks to be a handful of new cases to solve and some snazzy new suits. In Payne territory that's some new guns, cosmetics, and quite a few multiplayer mode maps. Any of you out there still playing Max Payne 3 multiplayer?

What I hope you're not doing is running a 32-bit operating system. You probably aren't, but if you are, you'll want to know that both title updates also say "support for 32-bit operating systems has been deprecated". It's not isuper clear whether this means no future support for those systems or that 32-bit users now own games that don't launch. I've reached out to Rockstar on that point and will update if I hear back.

Steam players are reporting that this update also hooks up Steam versions of the game to the Rockstar Launcher (as with Red Dead Redemption 2 on Steam, for instance), which does in fact require a 64-bit operating system.

Hey, free DLC's nice though. There's your excuse to head back to L.A. for some more fedora-based deduction.