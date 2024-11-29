Maybe for this Black Friday, I won’t mention the Logitech G502 Hero. Nah just kidding, it’s 68% off

As far as Black Friday deals go, the Logitech G502 Hero isn’t so much low-hanging fruit as it is a root vegetable. Every year, this damned multi-buttoned mouse goes on sale, and every year, I’m powerless to avoid writing about it. Can’t even be bothered to take a different header image photo. It’s partly your fault, you know. You like it too much.

This time it’s down from £80 to £26 in the UK (£27 outside the Bezos Empire), which isn’t quite an all-time low, but is pretty close – and a silly-good price for such a capable mouse in any case. Its US discount price of $35 ain’t half bad either, though I notice Amazon US is shouting louder about knocking the newer G502 X down from $80 for $45. That’s mostly a fine mouse as well, though I find its redesigned scroll wheel a bit too much on scratchy side. Of the two, I’d stick with the classic.

UK deals:

US deals:

You may also notice these savings put the G502 Hero at a fraction of the cost of Razer’s Basilisk V3 Pro, which I was dealsing about earlier this week. That’s wireless, has a moderately higher-resolution sensor, and to my eyes – and I know this is a strange thing to say about a Razer product – looks more grown-up, but still, on pure value it’s hard to beat a G502 Hero. Ever, apparently.