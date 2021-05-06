May's Humble Choice bundle includes the brand new Metro Exodus remaster

Hot on the heels of their decision to bring back their charitable donation sliders, Humble have announced their latest monthly Choice bundle - and this month's big headliner is none other than Metro Exodus, which upgrades into the brand new Enhanced Edition today for free. The May Bundle also includes 11 more games, too, and is available to new customers for a discounted price of £8.61 in the UK or $12 in the US.

If you've not heard much about Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition, it's a remaster of the game focused on extreme graphical fidelity - and the first AAA game to require an ray tracing-capable graphics card to play, as it is entirely reliant on the technology for its lights and shadows. MEEE launches today at 4pm BST (that's 8am PT, for the Western Hemispherians in the audience), and should be well worth a look as a graphical showcase. After all, even the vanilla version of Metro Exodus made Katharine's list of the best games to play on an ultrawide monitor and Brendan's Metro Exodus review was quite positive too.

Note that Humble Choice is a rolling subscription, so after signing up you can cancel the sub if you're just interested in these games; otherwise you'll get a new assortment of games every 30 days going forward. When your subscription ends, you can still access all of the games you've snagged so far; you just won't get any new games. While your membership is active, you can also download games from the Humble Trove and get a 20% discount at the Humble Store, so do the make the most of it.

As well as Metro Exodus, this month's offerings also include the wicked AA triumph Darksiders Genesis, the Graham-approved restaurant game Cook, Serve, Delicious 3 and sci-fi Souls-like Hellpoint. Here's the full list of the 12 games included in the May Humble Choice bundle, worth north of £200 in all:

Metro Exodus

Darksiders Genesis

Hellpoint

Cook, Serve, Delicious 3

Levelhead

Fury Unleashed

Size Matters

Morkredd

Relicta

Retimed

Vane

Family Man

Humble's not the only retailer offering some decent deals on PC games this week, so stay tuned for another deals post later today - it'll be a colourful affair.