Meat hell FPS Scorn delayed into 2022

Giger-inspired first-person shooter Scorn was due to welcome players to its world of bone and cartilage this year, but not now. A new Kickstarter update says that the game has slipped into 2022, while explaining why the development team have been quiet over the past year.

It's not a big twist: they've been quiet because they have been working on the game. Scorn was first revealed back in 2016 as a way of drumming up funding - and it worked, first via Kickstarter and later via various publishers - but with that done, they've mostly preferred to remain heads down.

The Kickstarter update is quite frank, however. It's shot through with a team seemingly exhausted from people asking where the game is.

"Development hell is a term that is thrown around quite often. It should be used on projects that changed their core idea or scope mid-dev and can't adjust to," reads the post. "That doesn't apply to our products for the most part. In our case, a lot of mistakes were made and will make more in the future, but it's a normal process for a new, inexperienced team. Everything that was done up until the middle of 2018 has been reworked, 90% of it completely scrapped. It's about making it what we want it to be, not releasing it just because we gave some arbitrary release date."

At the end of the post, there's a mention of the slip into 2022, with "official confirmation of the delay on 10th of December." And then, at the very end, "a bit of friendly advice: If lack of communication is so bothersome just ask for a refund and be done with it. It's just a game. You can play it when it's out if you are still interested."

I remain interested in meathell, with its drippy bone taps and flowering eyeballs.