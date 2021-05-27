MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is now on Steam and GOG

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries has stomped and crashed its way onto Steam and GOG today, after a year and a half of exclusivity on the Epic Games and Microsoft stores. The PvE mech-piloting shooter has you running a mercenary outfit that lends out mechs to other factions, and hopping into those big 'bots to blow up some rival mercs. The game's first major DLC, Heroes Of The Inner Sphere, also launched today.

MechWarrior 5 lets you jump into a mech and dominate a futuristic battlefield (with up to four players in online co-op). The Heroes Of The Inner Sphere expansion adds more mechs, weapons, warzones, quests and missions, so there's plenty of #content to get stuck into today.

In her MechWarrior 5 review, Sin had a few complaints about how the game could feel more "sim-y". Ultimately, that wasn't enough to take the joy out of stomping around in a giant robot, though.

"Mechwarrior 5 looks spectacular in every fight, and plays almost as well. It doesn't, I reluctantly admit, nail the feeling well enough to totally silence all criticism, but it does a damn fine job," she wrote.

"I've had a hell of a time, whether it's been cackling with glee as I sniped an enemy's robo-arms off with my gauss gun, lasering up an entire opposing base, or running rings around a lumbering heavy six times my size."

MechWarrior 5 is now on Steam and GOG, priced at £25/€30/$30. It's still available on both the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store too, as well as Xbox One.

In a launch post, developers Piranha Games mention that MechWarrior 5 has cross-platform co-op, so you'll be able to play it with all your pals regardless of what platform they own the game on.

If you're jumping into it for the first time today, check out our MechWarrior 5 guide for some tips to get you started.