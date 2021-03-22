MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries lands on Steam in May

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries has been out on the Epic Games Store and the Microsoft Store for a little while, but now it's finally stomping its way to other digital shops. As of May 27th, the mecha sim will no longer be exclusive to Epic and Microsoft, allowing GOG and Steam players to hop into some big metal beasties and fight, well, other big metal beasties. Prepare for explosions aplenty, and a new DLC to boot.

MechWarrior 5 is pretty much exactly what it says on the tin. You run a mercenary company, lending mechs to other factions, and also you fight other mercenaries. You know, the evil ones. You do this mostly by blowing up their stuff - what more could you want from a mech game, truly?

"If you've been waiting for a full-on simulation with all the bells and textbooks, and nothing less will satisfy you, MechWarrior 5 isn't going to cut it," Sin wrote in her MechWarrior 5 review. "For everyone else though, it's bloody excellent."

Alongside the game's GOG and Steam release, it'll be getting it's first big DLC, Heroes of the Innersphere. This was supposed to launch last year, but developers Piranha Games delayed it so it wouldn't clash with Cyberpunk 2077's release date.

The DLC is expected to land on all of these lovely platforms at the same time (including Epic and Microsoft), and will bring with new weapons, mechs, quests, and all that good stuff. The devs said they'd use the extra time from the delay "to add improvements and quality of life features to the base game, including AI, UI, art, customisation, and content" too.

If you fancy taking a look, there's already a page up for MechWarrior 5 on Steam. It'll arrive there, and on GOG on May 27th. Alternatively, it's currently available on both the Epic Games Store or the Microsoft Store.

Piranha Games mention they'll have more to share in the coming weeks, so do keep an eye on their website.