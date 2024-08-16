Mellow mountain biker Lonely Mountains: Downhill is getting a wintry sequel about skiing

The mountain biking of Lonely Mountains: Downhill was sometimes a relaxing ride down gentle slopes, and at other times a hairy hurtle down declivitous cliffs. Alongside the likes of the Descenders and Riders Republic, it offered a more laid-back game, open to furious time trialling but always remembering to let you stop and appreciate the view. Both the stakes and the poly count were low. Happy news then, that it is getting a snowy sequel. In Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders you'll be swapping your bike for a pair of skis, and you'll be able to barrel down the mountainside with friends in co-op.

That looks just right. I seem to remember the camera in the first game always following the action from the front, but it looks like this time the view will sometimes let you look ahead. Probably for the best. I've broken enough bones in life already, thank you.

"Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is a game about skiing down gorgeous mountain vistas. Slice through deep snow, skitter over ice lakes, and leap into the air in spectacular jumps," say developers Megagon Industries on the Steam page. The other big change is that the game will allow for up to 8 players to race one another online, or tackle a mountain together in a chill-sounding co-op mode, "adding save points as you go".

That latter feature sounds quite tranquil. At least one screenshot shows eight players sitting together on the snowy banks of a cold lake, which suggests the hidden "resting places" of the original game are returning. As much as I enjoy a good racing game, it'd be sweet to stop and enjoy these vistas with pals. It may also make Alice O happy - she thought these resting spots were pretty darn pleasant.

"Yet the greatest reward of exploration isn't speed, it's outright stopping," she said as part of her tour of cycling games. "At hidden 'resting places', you can press Y to have your character dismount for a nice sit-down. They pick somewhere scenic to stretch their legs, shake out their arms, and take in the view. It is wonderful."

An exact release date hasn't been shared yet, but Lonely Mountains: Snow Riders is due out sometime in 2024, we're told.