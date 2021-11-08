If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

5

Metal Gear Solid 2 will be pulled from sale, for a while

Unless you really trust Konami, maybe buy it now to be safe
Alice O'Connor avatar
News by Alice O'Connor News Editor
Published on
Snake and Raiden in Metal Gear Solid 2 artwork.

If you feel like you might at any point want a copy of Metal Gear Solid 2 on PC, you should probably buy it today. Konami have announced that starting today, they plan to temporarily remove MGS2 (and 3, though that's not on PC) from digital stores while they renew licenses for historical footage used in the game. They plan to start selling them again once the licenses are renewed, but that would require Konami successfully accomplishing something, and do you really trust them to do that?

Watch on YouTube

"We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of METAL GEAR SOLID 2, METAL GEAR SOLID 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8th, 2021," Konami said in Sunday's announcement.

"We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again."

Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance is still available from GOG for £7.19 as I write this, but who knows when exactly it will vanish—and for how long. My expectations of Konami are rock-bottom.

This doesn't effect MGS1, which should still be available on GOG after MGS2 is pulled. Unless Konami muff that up. Which, y'know.

Recent rumours have claimed that Konami will revive Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania with new games made by external developers. Many studios have already made Silent Hill games after Konami's original Team Silent, with little success. I would not want to see that repeated with MGS. And given the state of PES 2022 I wouldn't trust Konami to make anything themselves either. I think I'd rather see the series just end. It's fine for things to end. Everything has to end eventually.

Tagged With

About the Author

Alice O'Connor avatar

Alice O'Connor

News Editor

When not writing news, Alice may be found in the sea.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch