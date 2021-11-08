If you feel like you might at any point want a copy of Metal Gear Solid 2 on PC, you should probably buy it today. Konami have announced that starting today, they plan to temporarily remove MGS2 (and 3, though that's not on PC) from digital stores while they renew licenses for historical footage used in the game. They plan to start selling them again once the licenses are renewed, but that would require Konami successfully accomplishing something, and do you really trust them to do that?

"We are currently working on renewing the licenses for select historical archive footage used in-game, therefore, we have made the temporary decision to begin suspending the sale of METAL GEAR SOLID 2, METAL GEAR SOLID 3 and all products that include these games from digital storefronts globally starting from November 8th, 2021," Konami said in Sunday's announcement.

"We sincerely ask for your patience and understanding as we work towards making these products available for purchase once again."

Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance is still available from GOG for £7.19 as I write this, but who knows when exactly it will vanish—and for how long. My expectations of Konami are rock-bottom.

This doesn't effect MGS1, which should still be available on GOG after MGS2 is pulled. Unless Konami muff that up. Which, y'know.

Recent rumours have claimed that Konami will revive Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania with new games made by external developers. Many studios have already made Silent Hill games after Konami's original Team Silent, with little success. I would not want to see that repeated with MGS. And given the state of PES 2022 I wouldn't trust Konami to make anything themselves either. I think I'd rather see the series just end. It's fine for things to end. Everything has to end eventually.