You can save 25% on Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater if you pre-order for Steam today

I was completely hooked the first time I played Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater. The stealth mechanics, brutal survival elements, and insane Cold War espionage plot felt like no other game at the time. I still remember crawling through the jungle with my camo set, hoping to avoid an enemy patrol only to get spotted by a guard and have the entire area on high alert.

20 years later, Metal Gear Solid 3 Delta is bringing all that back with a full Unreal Engine 5 remake. Konami keeps the original game’s story and mechanics intact but upgrades everything visually and makes some modern quality-of-life tweaks.

The biggest change? New control styles. You can either play with a modern third-person setup like in Metal Gear Solid 4 and 5 or stick to the classic fixed-camera mode from the PS2 version. Plus, Snake’s injuries, clothing, and environment interactions now persist across your playthrough. If you crawl through the mud, your uniform gets dirty. If you take a bullet, the scar stays with you.

With the game now confirmed to release on August 26, 2025, Fanatical is offering a tremendous 25% off pre-order discount, so you can grab the Standard Edition for £52.49 / $52.49 (was £69.99 / $69.99) or the Digital Deluxe Edition for £59.99 / $59.99 (was £79.99 / $79.99). The Deluxe Edition comes with bonus skins, including Snake’s Sneaking Suit from Peace Walker, the Battle Dress, and even a gold outfit for when you want to look ridiculous in cutscenes.

There's some great nods to the original. The Snake vs. Monkey mini-game is back on PS5 and PC, but Xbox players get a Snake vs. Bomberman crossover instead. The Survival Viewer has been revamped, so you can see all the cuts and bruises Snake picks up in real-time, making healing feel even more immersive.

I never thought we would see Konami put real effort into a Metal Gear game again after Metal Gear Survive, but this one looks like the real deal. If you want to experience Big Boss’s origin story in the best way possible, this is the version to get.