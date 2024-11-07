Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will have new dialogue, and EVA’s actor reveals why she chose a pseudonym based on her pet dog

Putting aside my natural annoyance at Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater for almost beating out the Twarhammer series in the headline real estate wars, I am more than a little excited to play. Some days, you simply must feast on a tree frog, and while we still don’t have a solid release date, that day doesn’t feel too far away. Good news for stealth fans, and perhaps gooder news for a dozen strapline writers sweating profusely, soiling themselves in anticipation of using “kept you waiting, huh?”.

Until then, I at least have a steady drip feed of new information to keep me sated, the latest of which is the substantial hint that there'll be some new dialogue in the game, as per the video below. Alongside that, the previously pseudonymous Suzetta Miñet - who was credited with voicing EVA in MGS3 and Peace Walker - has revealed herself to be Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid. Cheers for the spot, Automaton West.

The video features Benson, The Boss actor Lori Alan, and David Hayter, talking shop about reprising their roles for the MGS 3 remake. Konami have previously said that Delta will use the original game’s VO in its entirety, but it sounds like there’s actually some new dialogue, too. At around 11:50 in the video, Hayter asks his co-stars about their experience doing “some of the new lines”. Alan and Benson then go on to talk about stepping back in the recording booth to revisit their characters from 20 years ago.

Benson, when asked why she used a pseudonym for the original Snake Eater, says that the project’s voice director suggested the name change due to the other “family based, children based” projects Benson was involved with at the time. The ‘Suzetta Miñet’ pseudonym was based on her pet dog, Suzette Monet.

There’s lots of other lovely anecdotes in the full video, and it’s worth watching just for how proud Hayter looks of himself when he replies to Benson’s story of keeping a copy of Snake Eater in her basement with “in a box!”.

While, again, there’s no solid release date as of yet, a hastily deleted Gamestop Xitter post this June did list a 17th November release date - exactly 20 years after the original, although that does feel considerably less likely now we’re so close.