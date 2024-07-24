Metal motocross shooter Motördoom is Rollerdrome’s dirtbag uncle

"Do you fancy playing as a couple of skellies named 'The Boner Brothers' riding a bike and sidecar while chunky bastard-metal blasts out, also they’ve got a gun, also they can do tricks?" asked Motördoom, to which I became so instantly hyperactive I somehow worked out how to headbutt my own face. Of course I want to put a chainsaw on the front of my bike, Motördoom. Obviously I want a rougelike-able upgrade that perchance may set my demonic enemies on fire. Yes, I’d like to combine a sick manual with an action game killstreak for a very large combo, Motördoom. Is this what overly concerned parents thought PS1 games were actually like? If I got a disc with this demo on as a kid, I’d be significantly radder than I am today. Gnarly, even. Made of gnarls.

"Motördoom is a freestyle-sports roguelite horde shooter that combines high octane, visceral combat with fluid movement and trick mechanics," which, must be said, might the pitch to end all pitches. I must ask, though: why is the crucial umlaut absent from the actual Steam title? It’s a mystery, though not one I’m willing to unpack right now. I’m playing Motördoom, you see.

"Combine your trick combo with kills to earn even more points. Once you land your combo, gain experience points as high as the combo score. Earn enough points and you'll be given the choice of one of three random Demonic Offerings," continues the umlaut-less Steam page. "These upgrades grant you more power to defeat the ever growing horde of grotesque monsters. So jump up in the air, slow down time and shoot these demonic abominations!"

I will say that, on balance, Motördoom is roughly 20% less rad to play than it actually looks. It feels a little floaty, a little awkward to control, although I’ll freely admit I’m likely just very bad at it. It’s already sold me enough on the concept enough to get better at it though. And yet, 20% less than almost irresponsibly rad is still very rad. I await its full release with bated umlauts.