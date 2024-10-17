Looking for the best Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio? There are a whopping total of 46 Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio and 7 playable characters who can wield them. This means you may have a tough time narrowing down your options and choosing the best Archetypes for each character.

Archetypes are essentially forms that your party can transform into during battle in order to unlock unique magic skills and attacks. Archetypes also have access to 'Synthesis skills' depending on your party loadout.

Below we'll go through the best Archetypes for each playable character in the game as well as Synthesis options so you can build the perfect party for your adventures. If you want a broader list of all 46 Archetypes and how to unlock them all, as well as a rundown of Royal Archetypes, see our comprehensive Archetype list.

Metaphor ReFantazio best Archetypes for each character

The following are the best Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio for each playable character. Be sure to click or scroll to see more information about the loadout, best Synthesis skills and how to unlock them.

The Protagonist: Prince Archetype

Prince Archetype Strohl: Royal Warrior Archetype

Royal Warrior Archetype Hulkenberg: Royal Knight Archetype

Royal Knight Archetype Heismay: Royal Thief Archetype

Royal Thief Archetype Junah: Royal Masked Dancer Archetype

Royal Masked Dancer Archetype Eupha: Royal Summoner Archetype

Royal Summoner Archetype Basilio: Royal Berserker Archetype

Best Protagonist Archetype

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

The end-game Archetype that Metaphor ReFantazio players should aim for is the Prince Archetype. This is arguably the most powerful Archetype of the game and as such, you'll have to advance to the later stages of the main questline to unlock it.

Technically the Prince is a Royal Archetype, one of 8 elite profiles that you'll become increasingly familiar with as this list progresses. If you manage to collect a party of Royal Archetypes, the Prince will unlock a skill called Armageddon's Final Sire which has the power to deal 9,999 damage to all enemies. This is the supreme skill in the game and most player's end goal.

In the meantime, the starting Seeker Archetype lineage is a fantastic option to stick with for The Protagonist. The Seeker offers a range of support, magic (Wind) and Slash damage. It also has access to a large range of Synthesis skills, meaning you'll be more likely to trigger these depending on your party setup.

The most powerful Archetype within the Seeker lineage is the Soul Hacker Archetype, which can be unlocked once you have achieved Bond Rank 7 with More.

How to unlock the Prince Archetype

As mentioned above, you'll only gain access to the Prince Archetype within the latter stages of Metaphor ReFantazio. Specifically, you'll need to unlock the other Royal Archetypes through their associated lineages. Then, return to Akademia and obtain the Chronicle of the End from More.

Best Strohl Archetype

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

The best Archetype for Strohl is the Royal Warrior. Luckily, you'll unlock the Warrior lineage from Strohl within the opening hours of Metaphor ReFantazio. This Archetype is known for its front-row attack damage and strong Strike attacks.

The Warrior will excel further when paired with either a Warrior, Thief or Masked Dancer lineage as this will enable them to use the Peerless Stonecleaver Synthesis skill, capable of dealing severe Slash damage to one enemy. Additionally, if that attack kills the enemy an extra turn will be given to your party.

How to unlock the Royal Warrior Archetype

To unlock this Archetype from the Warrior lineage you'll need to complete the following:

Warrior (Rank 20)

General (Rank 20)

Samurai (Rank 20)

Commander (Rank 20)

Swordmaster (Rank 20)

Warlord (Rank 20)

To unlock the above Archetypes and pave the way to the Royal Warrior, you'll also need to form a Rank 8 bond with both Strohl and Bardon (he can be recruited as a follower once you complete the dungeon in Martira).

Best Hulkenberg Archetype

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

If you're going for a full set, then the Royal Knight Archetype is best suited for Hulkenberg. The Knight lineage is something of a tank, meaning it has a high health pool and can direct attacks away from weaker party members onto itself.

If you have time to play around, however, I would recommend either the Mage or Commander Archetypes for Hulkenberg. Whilst the Knight's defensive gameplay can be useful, it's just less powerful than other Archetypes on the roster and relies heavily on Synthesis skills.

The Mage Archetype has access to a range of elemental magic that can specifically target enemy weak points. This damage can be expanded to groups of enemies with the right Synthesis lineup. The Commander can offer highly effective Fire damage to targets and has passive abilities that can buff the attack output and critical hit chance of party members. As such, it may be worth freeing Hulkenberg up for some of these punchier Archetypes (depending on your playstyle, of course).

How to unlock the Royal Knight Archetype

To unlock the Royal Knight Archetype, you must gain the following:

Paladin (Rank 20)

Magic Knight (Rank 20)

Knight (Rank 20)

Mage (Rank 20)

Dark Knight (Rank 20)

Wizard (Rank 10)

Additionally, you'll need at least Bond Rank 8 with Hulkenberg and Rank 3 with Gallica. Alternatively, the Mage lineage can be unlocked within the opening sections of Metaphor ReFantazio via Gallica and the Commander lineage can be unlocked after forming a Bond Rank 1 with Bardon (must complete the dungeon in Martira).

Best Heismay Archetype

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

As will be obvious at this point, the optimal Archetype for Heismay is the Royal Thief Archetype. The Thief lineage itself isn't the strongest, although, it does offer a mix of Dark attack skills, support and interesting 'thief mechanics' like robbing enemy loot, MP and HP. The Royal Thief, however, has access to some upgraded powers.

One such power is a Synthesis skill called Godkiller which has a chance to one-hit enemies if you also have either a Gunner, Masked Dancer, or Berserker lineage in your party. I recommend shopping around for Heismay as you play and work toward the Royal Thief, however. In particular, choose the Brawler if you need some additional melee support, or the Healer if you need some help with HP recovery.

How to unlock the Royal Thief Archetype

To unlock the Royal Thief Archetype, you'll need to complete the following levels:

Ninja (Rank 20)

Assassin (Rank 20)

Sniper (Rank 20)

Thief (Rank 20)

Gunner (Rank 20)

Seeker (Rank 10)

Dragoon (Rank 15)

Magic Knight (Rank 10)

Knight (Rank 20)

Mage (Rank 10)

Due to these prerequisites, you'll also need a Bond Rank of 8 with Heismay and Neuras, a Bond Rank of at least 3 with Hulkenberg and level 1 with More and Gallica.

Best Junah Archetype

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

With Junah, you can unlock the Masked Dancer Archetype and the ultimate form from this lineage, the Royal Masked Dancer. The Masked Dancer starts with a powerful Synthesis skill called the Danse Macabre which has a chance to one-hit enemies. To have this option, you'll need a Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineage in your party, however.

If you get to the level of a Royal Masked Dancer, you'll have the opportunity to emit a mixture of Fire magic, magic buffs and even the chance to retain a turn if an enemy is killed with an element (when level 20 is reached). This Royal Archetype may also perform the Danse Macabre with the right party set-up.

How to unlock the Royal Masked Dancer Archetype

To unlock the Royal Masked Dancer Archetype, you'll need the following levels:

Persona Master (Rank 20)

Masked Dancer (Rank 20)

Faker (Rank 20)

Mage (Rank 15)

Thief (Rank 10)

Trickster (Rank 20)

To get these Archetypes, you'll also need to form a Bond Rank of 8 with Junah and Alonzo, as well as a Bond Rank of 1 with Heismay and Gallica.

Best Eupha Archetype

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

To get all Royal Archetypes, it's worth aiming for the Royal Summoner Archetype with Eupha. The Summoner lineage may seem weaker than some but it all depends on your party setup as the Synthesis skills allow the Summoner to summon different monsters into battle to fight alongside your party.

Of the summons available, the most powerful are the Summon Undead King which emits high Dark damage (requires Thief, Faker, or Merchant lineages) and the Summon Dragon God which has access to high damage Fire (requires Mage, Masked Dancer, or Summoner Lineages).

By the time you can unlock the Royal Summoner, you'll have access to Electric, Light, Ice and Fire attacks along with a more powerful version of the Summon Dragon God Synthesis Skill. You'll also have several more summon options that can deal with different magic attacks depending on the Synthesis party setup.

In other words, Synthesis skills and party set-up are vital to unlocking the true potential of the Summoner Archetype.

How to unlock the Royal Summoner Archetype

The Royal Summoner Archetype requires progress through the following Archetype lineages:

Devil Summoner (Rank 20)

Summoner (Rank 20)

Seeker (Rank 20)

Faker (Rank 10)

Magic Seeker (Rank 20)

Soul Hacker (Rank 20)

To unlock the Royal Summoner, you'll also need to form a Bond Rank 8 with Eupha, 7 with More and 1 with Alonzo.

Best Basilio Archetype

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

When forming a bond with Basilio, you'll unlock the Berserker Archetype lineage. As such, to gather the full collection, we recommend aiming for the Royal Berserker Archetype. Berserkers specialise in aggressive, front-line combat and as such, have high resistance.

If you're short of a tank in your party, the Berserker is a fantastic choice for offering Strike damage and attack buffs. These perks are increased with the Royal Berserker which can offer a 30% raise in HP and Strike Attack damage as well as a range of Synthesis skills with the potential to deliver even more damage.

The Berserker is a melee class through and through, but it can be argued that it is not as effective as the Warrior. I'd recommend playing around with other melee classes for Basilio, like the Martial Artist, a Brawler lineage and Archetype you'll need to progress through anyway to unlock the Royal Berserker.

How to unlock the Royal Berserker Archetype

To unlock the Royal Berserker, you'll need:

Destroyer (Rank 20)

Berserker (Rank 20)

Warrior (Rank 10)

Brawler (Rank 20)

Martial Artist (Rank 20)

Pugilist (Rank 20)

You'll also need at least a Bond Rank of 8 with Basilio and Catherina and a Bond Rank of 1 with Strohl to unlock this Archetype in Metaphor ReFantazio.

That rounds up our guide on the best Archetypes in Metaphor ReFantazio. For more tips and tricks, see our guide to all cooking answers needed when helping Fabienne out in the kitchen, or see our guide to all Regrass Roasted Bidou ingredients here.