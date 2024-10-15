Looking for all Metaphor ReFantazio cooking answers? Once you progress through Metaphor ReFantazio enough to take up residence at Grand Trad, you may encounter a Young Nidia Man on Sunlumeo Street who asks for information about the cooking at the Hushed Honeybee Inn.

What follows is the 'Help the Hushed Honeybee' quest wherein you must help Fabienne cook for the customers at night. To successfully pull off the quest and earn all Tolerance points with Fabienne, you must answer several cooking questions correctly. If you want to get the most out of these two tasks, we have all cooking answers listed below.

All Metaphor ReFantazio cooking answers

To access this encounter with Fabienne, you must approach her at the Hushed Honeybee Inn at night when it's at its busiest. This means you'll be free to complete other side quests in Grand Trad during the day. Once time passes, you'll be loaded into the inn and will be ready to cook.

You'll have to return each night to take on a new dish. The following are all the cooking answers we've encountered so far.

Dish Cooking answer Fish Grate it in and simmer. Cockatoo Wooly Cloud Omelette Cook it on low heat. Desert Veggie Stew Let's just scrape the top. Seafood Bread Wrap Take off the fish skin first. Redgrass Roasted Bidou Let's stick to the recipe.

It's worth noting that you can still earn up to 2 Tolerance points per dish, regardless of your answer. If you successfully pick the right one, however, you can earn up to 3 Tolerance points per dish.

You can also learn how to make Redgrass Roasted Bidou from Fabienne. Check out our guide on the Redgrass Roasted Bidou ingredients for more information.

Help the Hushed Honeybee quest

You can pick up the Help the Hushed Honeybee quest from the Young Nidia Man. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

We completed 2 dishes at the Hushed Honeybee before reporting back to the Young Nidia Man on Sunlumeo Street. This means the quest took us 2 days, out of a possible 7-day deadline - keep this in mind.

Although, we recommend continuing with helping Fabienne to improve your standing and gain more Tolerance points - one of the five Royal Virtues.

Upon completing this quest, you'll receive an increase in Wisdom, 2,000 Revees and 3 Magla Pills which can restore 20 MP (magic) to an ally in combat.

That rounds up our guide on all cooking answers in Metaphor ReFantazio. Now you should be all set to raise your Tolerance as part of your Royal Virtues and collect the rewards for the 'Help the Hushed Honeybee' quest.