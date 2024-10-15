Metaphor ReFantazio Redgrass Roasted Bidou ingredients

Looking for all ingredients needed to make Redgrass Roasted Bidou in Metaphor ReFantazio? As you progress through Metaphor ReFantazio you'll gain the option to help Fabienne cook at the Hushed Honeybee Inn at Grand Trad.

She'll offer to teach you how to cook Redgrass Roasted Bidou, but you'll need to bring her the ingredients first. For all Redgrass Roasted Bidou ingredient locations, see our full guide below.

Redgrass Roasted Bidou ingredients

To make Redgrass Roasted Bidou in Metaphor ReFantazio, you'll need the following ingredients:

Bidou Meat: Purchased from the Burly Butcher at the market for 250 Revees (represented by a steak and cleaver symbol).

Purchased from the Burly Butcher at the market for 250 Revees (represented by a steak and cleaver symbol). Pristine Clearwater: Purchased from the Water Merchant at the market for 50 Revees (represented by a teardrop symbol).

Purchased from the Water Merchant at the market for 50 Revees (represented by a teardrop symbol). Redgrass: Purchased from the Herb-Seller at the market for 150 Revees (represented by a market stall symbol).

All of the vendors selling the ingredients for Redgrass Roasted Bidou are located within the market square. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

The main market area is located on the 'Regalith Grand Cathedral' map, within the centre square. To get here, travel north up Sunlemeo Street or simply use the fast travel feature from the map menu and select the Cathedral map as your destination.

You cannot obtain the Redgrass from the Herb-Seller until he trusts you and regards you as one of his 'regulars'. To get around this, you can purchase the 'Secret of the Redgrass Shop' intel from the Knowledgeable Man, otherwise known as Ardea the Informant. This intel will inform you that the Herb-Seller may sell to you if you let your connection with Fabienne and Grius be known to him.

Knowledgeable Man location

The Knowledgeable Man offers intel, for a price. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

The Knowledgeable Man is located outside the Hushed Honeybee Inn. To spawn him into your game, make sure it is the afternoon and you have purchased the one piece of intel he has in stock (this will be the 'Grand Cathedral Status' information). Afterwards, he will spawn inside the inn at night, near the main counter. Approach him to gain the 'Secret of the Redgrass Shop' intel for 600 Revees.

After this, you can return to the Herb-Seller for the Redgrass and then hand in the ingredients to Fabienne (make sure it is nighttime when speaking with her at the inn).

Should you stick to the recipe or not?

For optimal Tolerance points you'll need to pick the best recipe option. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Sega

Once you begin preparing the dish, you'll be given the following options by Gallica:

Let's make it spicier: Earn 2 Tolerance points. The dish is too hot and Fabienne has to take over prep.

Earn 2 Tolerance points. The dish is too hot and Fabienne has to take over prep. Let's stick to the recipe: Earn 3 Tolerance points. The dish turns out perfectly.

Earn 3 Tolerance points. The dish turns out perfectly. Take it away, Chef Gallica: Earn 2 Tolerance points. The dish is slightly repugnant and Fabienne has to take over prep.

To get the most Tolerance points, you should stick to the recipe. Whichever option you choose, you'll end up with one Redgrass Roasted Bidou in your inventory. When consumed, this dish restores 400 HP and cures Burn for one ally.

That rounds up our guide on all Redgrass Roasted Bidou ingredients in Metaphor ReFantazio. Now, you should be all set to make the dish with Fabienne at the Hushed Honeybee. For more cooking tips, see our guide to all cooking answers, needed when helping out Fabienne in the kitchen and to complete the 'Help the Hushed Honeybee' quest.