Michael Madsen teases Game Awards reveal for 505 Games, for some reason

Righto, this is an odd one. You’re 505 Games and you’ve got your game lined up for a reveal at The Game Awards stream on December 8th/9th, okay? It’s set in a slick-looking metropolis positioned by the sea called Rockay City, check. The Epic Games Store is involved somehow, got it. Oh, and let’s get Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill and Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home actor Michael Madsen in to drop Geoff Keighley’s lost wallet off at The Game Awards HQ, yeah. He’s Geoff’s biggest fan after all. Excuse me? I don’t understand.

Watch on YouTube 505 Games published Death Stranding: Director's Cut on PC, which Katharine rather enjoyed.

505 Games are promoting their next game’s reveal ahead of The Game Awards next week with a video starring Madsen, who voiced Dishonored's Daud and GTA 3's Tony. I’m not entirely sure what’s going on here, but if I were Geoff I’d be a bit worried. The whole thing made me laugh as it’s got a vaguely lo-fi The Office quality to it, and Madsen’s on fine form as, well, Michael Madsen. It’s when his shades nearly fall off and he pulls out the finger guns, complete with sound effects, that Mr. Blonde really comes to life, though. Madsen also seems to have been the President of the United States at some point in the past, judging by his face appearing on the one dollar bills in Geoff’s wallet.

See, there’s a card in Geoff’s wallet that’s got a QR code on. If you scan that when the receptionist rather rudely sorts through Geoff’s stuff then it’ll take you to a site for somewhere called Rockay City. No, I haven’t heard of it either. Given there’s a boat with EPIC GAMES STORE printed on its sail, I’m guessing 505 Games have worked out some exclusivity deal with Epic for this game. From the look of Rockay City, and Madsen showing up, I’m going to assume crime is involved somehow. I don't think it's Control 2, at any rate. You can watch Madsen’s good deed for the day below:

To: @geoffkeighley

From: #505Games @EpicGames

Subject: Lost and Found Item



Hi Geoff,



Your number one fan has left something in reception.



Want to come and collect it?



Thank you! pic.twitter.com/BHeSMgwSm0 — 505 Games (@505_Games) December 1, 2022

It’s that time of year again, so there's not long until G-Keigh returns for The Game Awards. Other than whatever 505 are teasing with Rockay City, we already know that there’s going to be a “special live presentation” involving Final Fantasy 16’s producer Naoki Yoshida. Oh, and Valve have decided to bung Steam Decks at viewers during the livestream at the rate of one per minute. That’s 180 Decks up for grabs over the three-hour presentation.

The Game Awards stream kicks off on December 8th at 4.30pm PT and December 9th at 12.30am GMT/1.30am CET. We'll be covering the event, but you might want to put your very cosiest PJs on if you’re staying up late over this side of the Atlantic.