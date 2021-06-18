Microsoft Flight Simulator has improved the Nordics, complete with the Lego House

Another 'World Update' has landed in Microsoft Flight Simulator, this time focused on improving the Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. Along with updating the landscape with more detail, the update brings detailed models for landmarks ranging from bridges and wind farms to stadiums and... Lego House? Is this a real thing? This is a real thing! Check out that blocky building and more in the trailer below.

World Updates improve areas in a number of ways. On the lowest level (literally), they update the landscape with better detail. Then they brush up what's upon the land, with new models for many bridges, airports, parks, rocks, sculptures, churches, towers, stadiums, a wind farm, lakes, and other landmarks. The Lego House in Denmark is what first caught my eye, but I do like that Arctic Cathedral in Norway. Plus you have five new bush trips to showcase the landscape and five new landing challenges (one for each country).

The update launched last night. Hit the in-game Marketplace to download it for free. The patch notes list all the custom-made points of interest in the Nordics, as well detailing other changes.

During their E3 showcase at the weekend, Microsoft announced a free Top Gun expansion for Flight Sim. I probably wouldn't expect that to add combat, but I would hope it'll have some tower-buzzing challenges and high-speed manoeuvres. It's due to launch on November 19th, same day as the new Top Gun movie.

One of the many names for my DJ/VJ duo with Cara was GOOSE X MAV. I have never seen Top Gun and thereore have no idea which of us is meant to be Goose and which is Maverick, and whether I should feel slighted by that. Hopefully Flight Sim can explain.