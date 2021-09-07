Microsoft Flight Simulator's world update 6 has refined Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Has any game done more for the representation of bridges than Microsoft Flight Simulator? Every new world update brings with it new, realistically rendered points of interest, and this time it's the turn of the viaducts and suspension bridges of Austria, Germany and Switzerland. World Update 6 is live now, and you can find the trailer below.

Sure, the Matterhorn looks better, alongside famous castles and several beloved cities now recreated using photogrammetry. Yet I'm drawn towards the less flashy historic landmarks: Germany's Femarn Sound Bridge, the Berlin television tower, the Zollverein Coal Mine Industrial Complex...

Overall the update brings finer 3D imagery to several German cities, Basel in Switzerland, and Graz and Vienna in Austria. It also adds 100 well-known points of interest, and several new airports "including Lübeck, Stuttgart, Klagenfurt and St. Gallen".

The update is free to all and can be downloaded via Flight Simulator's in-game marketplace. You can find more detailed download instructions and a full changelog over on the official site.

Flight Simulator's update strategy is to continually refine its earthly recreation piece by piece, with previous updates focused on the Nordics, France and Benelux, the UK and Ireland, Japan and America. Other types of update are also on the way, including multiplayer races, and a Top Gun expansion now delayed until next year.