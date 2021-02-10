If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Microsoft will merge ZeniMax with their new 'Vault' subsidiary

Go on and get a nod, Fallout
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published
fallout vault boy.jfif

Microsoft announced their intention to purchase Bethesda parent company ZeniMax last September. Currently, they're still in the process of getting permission to take ZeniMax's hand in corporate marriage from all the necessary legal and legislative bodies and all. As part of that process, Microsoft are apparently planning to create a new company called "Vault" that ZeniMax will be merged with. It may be more of a business thing than a name that ever gets used but hey, congrats on the nod, Vault Boy.

The name appears in a notification to the European Commission, whose permission Microsoft have requested to proceed with their planned $7.5 billion purchase of ZeniMax and its subsidiaries including Bethesda Game Studios, iD Software, Arkane, and others.

"The concentration is accomplished by way of a merger pursuant to which a newly created Microsoft subsidiary (‘Vault’) will be merged with and into ZeniMax," reads the relevant part of the notice.

For now, it's not clear whether Vault will be a company we ever hear about, or whether it will just be another name beneath Microsoft's in their corporate structure. How'd they choose "Vault"? Likely it just makes a snappier company name than whatever Elder Scrolls-y word they might have come up with. It does make me a bit curious about what ideas went up on that dry erase board but ah well, Vault it is.

Shortly after their original purchase announcement, Microsoft confirmed they intend to honor the planned PS5 timed exclusivity for Deathloop and GhostWire: Tokyo. The've also said they want to buy more studios, making them another one of the giant companies gobblig up game studios and further consolidating the games industry.

Ta, VG24/7.

Tagged With

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles