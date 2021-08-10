The Xbox Wireless Headset is one of the best Xbox headsets, and it also works great on PC - via Bluetooth or Microsoft's Xbox Wireless Adapter, which you might already have to use an Xbox controller wirelessly on your computer. It's been out of stock in the UK for ages, but it's just recently popped up at Currys - and it's even available at a wee discount.

In short, if you use code GAMINGFND3 at the checkout, you'll be able to pick up this critically acclaimed headset for £85 rather than the usual £90. Not bad!

I actually had a chance to review the Xbox Wireless Headset over at Eurogamer, where I dubbed it the best Xbox headset going. I really appreciated the light, comfy fit and the easy-to-use controls, which allow you to spin each earcup to adjust the volume as well as control the balance between voice chat and game sound.

Unusually, this headset can also be used with an Xbox Wireless source and Bluetooth simultaneously, so you can be chatting on Discord while playing Xbox - or listening to music on your phone or talking to your mum while playing PC games. It's a pretty sweet little headset, and although it's not going to win any awards for its critical listening potential it still sounds pretty good too, with a bass-heavy sound that fits perfectly with electronic music or bombastic first-person games.

So if you have an Xbox, or just have an Xbox controller to use wirelessly with your PC - and that can be the new Series X/S models or the earlier Xbox One variety - this will be a nice pickup. The discount is small, but this headset has been a nightmare to find for months so I thought even a marginally lower price was worth mentioning!

In any case, I hope this deals post was helpful. I know that not everyone appreciates the deals, but it does help RPS ticking which is the important thing. In any case, I'll be back tomorrow with more deals, so take care out there and I'll catch you on the next one.