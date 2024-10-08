Might be time to go OLED, now that Prime Big Deals Days has knocked £400 off the 240Hz LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B

Two years since they emerged as a serious screen option for PC games, OLED monitors still haven’t cracked the issue of how they just look too bloomin’ expensive next to similarly specced LCD displays. Which is a shame, as the OLED gaming monitors I’ve used have invariably looked sumptuous, without the movement blurring issues you might expect if you own a TV of the same panel tech. Relying on sales events remains the best way to make the switch without bankrupting yourself, as we can see in this Prime Big Deal Days offer: 40%, or £400, off the OLED-powered LG UltraGear 27GR95QE-B.

It's now £599, which is still a fair chunk of change for a monitor, especially a 2560x1440 one. But in typical LG fashion, it’s dead fast, sporting a 240Hz refresh rate, and that OLED panel will naturally deliver deeper blacks and more vibrant colours than any IPS panel is physically capable of matching. Besides, I’ve done the maths, and £599 is a smaller number than £1000. Quite a bit, it turns out.

I’m not sure that OLED will ever fully replace LCD/IPS as the 'default' choice for gaming monitors, because of the whole money thing as much as anything else. But it is very much a viable option for premium PC setups, especially if they keep getting discounts as chunky as this one.

As with all Prime Big Deal Days deals, though, this one’s for Prime members only. It’s also not going to be around forever, as the event only runs across today and tomorrow, October 8th-9th.