Migrate your Oculus accounts to Meta this month or lose your games

Meta keep emailing me to tell me my Oculus account is going to be deleted on March 29th. It's only today, seeing other people talking about it, that it occurs to me: this is not personal. Meta is perhaps going to delete your Oculus account on March 29th as well, if you have one.

You've got until that date to migrate your account, and if you don't you'll lose all your purchases.

If you head to the Meta site and login with the email address associated with your Oculus account, you can go through the process of turning it into a Meta account. Aside from losing access to games and in-app purchases if you don't do this, you'd also lose your existing store credits, achievements, friends list, and any content created with the Oculus account.

I don't think Meta deserves fairness in any circumstances, yet I'm going to show them some anyway: they announced this change was coming back in 2020, with support for Oculus accounts initially due to end in 2023.

At that time, the switch to Meta also made Facebook accounts mandatory for using an Oculus headset, thus birthing my Facebook account, Jimmy Vrgoggles. The migration also locked a bunch of people out of their accounts. The Facebook account requirement went away in 2022, but you still need a Meta account.

In recent years, Meta's big VR pitch - that we should be using it to perform work calls as legless avatars in some sort of Project Milo hellscape - has seemingly failed, despite absurd amounts of investment. Meta have responded as big firms always do with several rounds of layoffs.

Regrettably, the Meta Quest 3 is apparently a good headset.

I will, I guess, get around to migrating my Oculus account. I've no idea what's connected to it, but I suppose I wouldn't want to lose whatever swirly particle effect I made in Tilt Brush eight years ago.