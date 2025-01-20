Mindwave is a punky, relentless and completely hypnotic Warioware

Please excuse the eyeball jelly. I've just got done tearing my face away from the screen it was attached to by the glitter and amphetamine-infused superglue secreted by Mindwave's minigame barrage. The current Steam demo is a generous slice of a wonderful thing its developers describe as a "cerebral microgame frenzy". It's the sort of thing you play for five minutes before realising, not unpleasantly, that you are most definitely inside of it now. It has wrapped you all up, and it's going to be quite difficult to escape. Trailer below:

It's set in a "cognitive reality game" tournament, and your role as Pandora is to play frenetic rounds of minigames - most last just a few seconds before jumping to the next - in between chatting to the other contestants. "MAKE YOUR WAY TO THE TOP OF MINDSCAPE TOWER. DELVE INTO THE MINDS OF YOUR OPPONENTS. BE CONSUMED BY THE TRUTH THEY SPEAK TO YOU, IN THIS CEREBRAL BATTLE OF SIGHT AND SOUND HIDDEN WITHIN EACH OF US", reads the Steam page. I'd usually reformat the caps there but honestly, Mindwave earns it caps.

In the short time I've played, I have: won a pistol duel to the death, fed some Tamagotchi-like creatures, caught a cat, brushed some hair, popped bubblewrap, spammed some typing, and several other things that went by too fast for me to remember. It's all very twee but quietly insidious at the same time.

It looks to have taken off in a big way already. The game is currently raising funds for a full release on Kickstarter, but development team HoloHammer's socials are already brimming with fanart. Members of the team have previously worked on several smaller games like Run, Doodleguy! and INSOMNIARY, but say this is their biggest project yet. Dorkus64's soundtrack is a real highlight here, too.