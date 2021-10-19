Want to know more about the Minecraft 1.19 update? The Wild Update was revealed at Minecraft Live 2021, where we got details about all of the new additions, including frogs, fireflies, and mangrove swamps. This will be the first Minecraft update in 2022, and will be the next major update after Caves and Cliffs part 2.

This guide will explain everything that you can expect with Minecraft 1.19, so that you don’t go wild looking for details all over.

When is the Minecraft 1.19 release date?

Minecraft 1.19, also known as The Wild Update, is currently set to release in 2022. As we saw with 2021’s Caves and Cliffs Update, release plans can change quite drastically, and we’ll be sure to update you here with any news regarding the release plans for 1.19.

Now let's take a closer look at some of the biggest changes that The Wild Update will bring to Minecraft.

The Warden and the Deep Dark

The Warden and the Deep Dark were originally planned for the Caves and Cliffs Update, but as the project grew and the scope of the Deep Dark expanded, Mojang decided that they needed more time to work on all of the features that will be included in this new underground biome. Due to these changes, the Warden and the Deep Dark biome will both arrive in Minecraft 1.19.

Not much was shown when the Deep Dark was first announced in 2020, but Minecraft Live 2021 has given us plenty of details. The main focus was to show that the Deep Dark is not just another cave. Instead, this underground network will contain ruined cities that are overgrown with Sculk. We also got a better look at how the Sculk growth spreads with the Sculk Catalyst, a new block that grows Sculk on the spot where a nearby mob dies.

The Allay

Minecraft 1.19 will also add the Allay, the winner of the community mob vote which took place during Minecraft Live 2021. The Allay is a little blue mob that looks like a kind of fairy or pixie. The Allay flies around the overworld and will collect items for you. Give the Allay an item and it will hunt the overworld for that object and bring them back in a tidy stack.

The Allay will drop the items when it is near a note block, and then have a little boogie before gearing up to collect some items again. It’s worth noting that the Allay will not be able to actually mine blocks itself, so don’t expect it to go mining for cobblestone whilst you sit and plan cool castle ideas.

Frogs and Fireflies

If you’ve always felt that lakes and ponds are a little lackluster in Minecraft, The Wild Update aims to change that with the addition of Frogs and Fireflies. Three different types of frogs will be added to Minecraft: default, snowy, and tropical. You can get these variants by capturing Tadpoles - another new mob that will grow into frogs - in a bucket and taking them to different biomes. The frog variants will have different colours and behaviours, but this is still being worked on. We will update you when we find out more about frog variants.

Fireflies are also coming to Minecraft. This tiny mob will glow in the dark to add atmosphere to Minecraft’s swamps, whilst also serving as food for nearby frogs. It isn’t yet clear whether players will be able to interact with fireflies, but they certainly look pretty.

Mangrove Swamps

Of course, the new mobs need a biome to populate, so we are also getting the Mangrove Swamps. These swamps are vast biomes populated by the new Mangrove tree type. The Mangrove tree can be planted either on land or in water, and grows very tall thanks to its large roots. I can't wait to see how ray-tracing looks as the sun sets over a mangrove swamp.

Chopping Mangrove trees will also grant you a new kind of wood, known as mangrove wood. This has a red hue that will give your creations a warm, cosy feel. This wood can be used for all of the usual blocks, such as doors, stairs, and trap doors, so you can add a little splash of colour to your defensive towers.

Boats with chests

Setting off on an adventure can always be daunting in Minecraft, because you have to carefully select which items you think you might need on the trip. Fortunately, The Wild will bring the highly-requested boat with chest to Minecraft, so you can load up all of your gear and set sail for new horizons. You won't need to worry about inventory space anymore, so you can take much more than just a set of Diamond armour and a few maps. Of course, this also has great risks. If you’re attacked by a player on your server, you could lose all of your items in the ocean.

Biome diversity

Alongside the new Mangrove swamp biome, other biomes will also be getting an update in 1.19. These updates will focus on making the biomes more unique, so that you see true diversity amongst different areas when you explore the Minecraft world. This should make exploration a lot more interesting, and the redesigned biomes might also give you creative ideas and backdrops that you can incorporate into new Minecraft builds.

Mud Blocks

You will also find mud blocks in mangrove swamps. In Minecraft, mud is made by saturating blocks of dirt with water. This happens naturally in swamp biomes, but you can also do it yourself by pouring water onto a dirt block.

Mud blocks allow you to create renewable clay by using the new dripstone block, a feature of Minecraft 1.18. If you place a mud block on top of dripstone, the water will eventually run out of the mud and through the dripstone, turning the mud block into clay. If you’d rather keep making dirt houses, you can also use mud to craft mud bricks.

That's everything that you need to know about the Minecraft 1.19 update. If you want to get out and experience the beauty of the overworld right now, check out our list of the best Minecraft shaders. If you are tired of waiting for a new experience, take a look at our list of the best Minecraft seeds to find a new world to explore.