Minecraft Bundles explained

Want to know more about Minecraft Bundles? Thanks to the Minecraft 2024 Live, we got a glimpse into several new features due to be added to Minecraft. One such feature is Bundles.

Bundles will be part of the 'Bundles Of Bravery' update along with a hardcore mode for Bedrock players. Bundles are a new way to carry loot and free up inventory space when on a mining expedition. For more information on Bundles in Minecraft, see our full explainer below.

What are Bundles in Minecraft?

Bundles are essentially craftable bags that can hold a mixed stack of items. In practice, this allows players to store away items in their Bundles and leave their inventory clear, enabling them to go for longer mining expeditions in the process.

It's a very simple feature but infinitely useful for players who until now, have had to compete with multiple resource blocks that do not stack together if they are of a different kind.

Bundles can carry a mix of different materials. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

For now, there is no mention of what it takes to craft a Bundle or if there are any limits to how much you can stack within it, but we'll update this guide as and when that information drops.

It has been confirmed that you can gift Bundles to other players if you so wish and also dye them different colours.

There is no Bundles release date yet

Bundles will be part of the 'Bundles Of Bravery' update, the next major update scheduled on Minecraft's release calendar. There is no official release date as of writing, but be sure to check back as we update this page with more information as it drops.

We do know that Bundles will release within a few months, according to the information provided during the Minecraft showcase.

