Wondering what's included in the Minecraft Bundles Of Bravery update? Thanks to the annual Minecraft showcase, we know of a new Minecraft game mode due within the "next few months". This update is called the Bundles Of Bravery and will offer a new hardcore mode to Bedrock editions of the game as well as Bundles.

See below for our full rundown of everything included in the Minecraft Bundles Of Bravery update.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Bundles Of Bravery hardcore mode explained

The Minecraft Bundles Of Bravery adds a 'hardcore mode' that is essentially permadeth for Bedrock editions. This means you'll have one life per seed. Death will result in a 'GAME OVER!' message with a prompt to exit and start a new world and a completely new spawn.

Once you die in hardcore mode, you'll have to restart the game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

This mode has already been featured in Java editions but will now be available for all players. If you play Minecraft on the Microsoft Store via Windows 10 and 11, Xbox One, Xbox Series S or X, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, or Windows Mobile then this will pertain to you.

This is great news for anyone looking to complete a challenge run and add some pressure and scare to their playthroughs. Or, for players shorter on time that prefer small bursts of gameplay.

How to enter hardcore mode in Minecraft

To access 'hard' mode in Minecraft, you need to navigate to the main Bedrock menu and select 'Create New World', then press 'Hard'. You'll know you're on the right track when you see a thumping heart symbol in the world image on the left-hand side of the screen.

Hardcore mode will be the ultimate challenge for players. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

Once loaded, you'll be thrown into the seed the usual Minecraft way, but with one life. If you die in any way you'll be rewarded with a game over screen and will have to start again. With that in mind, make sure you have a promising Bedrock seed to load into to either make it even more challenging or give yourself a headstart.

Bundles

Bundles can be gifted and dyed in different colours. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

Making up the other half of the update, Bundles Of Bravery will also introduce 'Bundles' to Minecraft. Bundles are essentially little bags which can hold a mixed stack of items, freeing up inventory space in the process.

We have an entire guide on Bundles but the main things we know so far is that they can contain different kinds of materials, can be dyed and gifted to other players with things already inside them.

There's no Bundles Of Bravery release date yet

As of writing, there is no release date for Bundles of Bravery and the other Minecraft additions. However, during the Minecraft 2024 Live, the update was vaguely promised a due date of within the "next few months" and it was stated that the aim going forward is to release smaller, more frequent updates instead of the regular, yearly summer update that players are accustomed to.

As such, keep an eye on this page as we'll update it with more information as it drops.

That rounds up our guide on the Minecraft Bundles Of Bravery update. For more Minecraft tips and tricks, check out our list of the best Minecraft mods available for 1.21. If you're more interested in changing the look of Minecraft, check out our list of the best Minecraft shaders and best Minecraft Texture Packs. And if you're searching for the right seed to begin your adventure, see our list of the best Minecraft seeds available right now.