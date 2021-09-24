Want to build an epic Castle in Minecraft? How about 8 castles? That’s how many we’ve got for you in this list, so you’d best get building! These castles look truly stunning, but we're sure they'll be even better atop the new mountains that are coming when the Minecraft 1.18 update launches later this year.

Check out all of these builds to get some inspiration for your own world in Minecraft, or just follow along with the Youtube tutorials if you like what you see!

Minecraft castle ideas:

Disney castle

You know the story. You cosy up on the sofa, get your warmest, comfiest blanket, and stick on your favourite Disney movie. Whether you prefer Tangled, Mulan, or Moana is a conversation for another time (Moana is best). One thing they all have in common is the intro cinematic that showcases the classic Disney castle.

Although it was first made famous in Cinderella, the castle has become ingrained in Disney culture and is instantly iconic. Youtuber “Sjin” has a full tutorial that will walk you through how to build the castle from the first to the last block, so you can relax, stick on your favourite Disney soundtrack, and get building!

Arendelle castle

Of course, no modern Disney film has gripped the world quite like Frozen. It’s only natural that Arendelle castle, the home of Anna and Elsa, appears on this list.

You can get to work on this build using another tutorial by “Sjin”, and then embrace your magical heritage by enchanting all of your gear. Just remember to make some books so that you can get the best enchantments possible.

Medieval castle

Okay, that’s enough Disney castles. If you want something that could be thrown into any fantasy world, this Medieval castle by Youtuber “BlueNerd Minecraft” is perfect. With plenty of towers around the edge of the build, you’ll be able to fend off mobs from any direction. Even the Wither wouldn’t be able to break through these gates.

It might be best to stock the storage rooms with some Diamond and Netherite gear, though. You never know when a Creeper might come along and destroy part of your wall.

Dracula castle

If you want something a bit more Gothic, this Dracula castle built by Youtuber “Trixyblox” deserves a spot in your world. This terrifying castle will strike fear into everyone on your Server. Embrace your evil side and use this as a lair for all of your nefarious deeds.

Hogwarts

If you want to jump into the Wizarding World, then there’s no place like Hogwarts. Youtuber “Planet Dragonod” has an entire series that will guide you through every single block. It’s pretty long, with 30 videos to get through in total, but it’s certainly worth it. This isn’t just a shell with no interior - Dragonod has recreated countless iconic locations from the Harry Potter franchise, including the Clock Tower, the Transfiguration Courtyard, and Dumbledore’s Office. This castle is the perfect place to get stuck in and brew some potions - bonus points if you wear a Hermione skin.

Floating castle

Exploring a new world in Minecraft is certainly exciting. Discovering villages, taming horses, and going on grand adventures. Ahh, it really is lovely. It all gets quite stressful when you have to choose somewhere to settle down though. You scour biome after biome for the perfect location, but it can be difficult to find somewhere that’s just right.

Youtuber “Twin Saw” has the perfect way to skip all of that dread and just get straight into building. Make a castle that floats in the air! With craggy platforms that could only be held up by a powerful mage, this castle is perfect for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of Minecraft’s Overworld.

Island fortress

If you like the idea of being excluded from the rest of your Minecraft world, but don’t want to be magically suspended in the air, then Youtuber “BigTonyMC” has an Island Fortress tutorial that’s just the thing for you.

The dock outside houses several boats that you and your friends can use to chart new lands whenever you want. Just make sure to pack your map, as you wouldn’t want to get lost far away from your idyllic home.

Dover castle

Those of you looking for an iconic landmark to place into your Minecraft world need look no further. The English Heritage charity teamed up with Yogscast to re-create Dover castle in Minecraft, and it is nothing short of spectacular. With sprawling walls and winding pathways that web throughout the courtyards, this is so much more than just a building. When you’re ready to build, check out our list of the best seeds in Minecraft to find a world that’s worthy of this masterpiece.

That’s it for our list of Minecraft Castle ideas. If you’ve finished making a castle and want it to look even more beautiful, take a look at our list of the best Minecraft shader packs. If you want to give it a whole new style, check out our list of Minecraft texture packs.