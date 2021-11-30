Minecraft Caves & Cliffs Part 2 is finally here

We've waited so long for Minecraft's Caves & Cliffs update to be complete, but it's finally here. Caves & Cliffs Part 2 arrived today, bringing with it deeper underground layers, taller mountains, and a couple of new biomes to explore. I've been really eager for the 1.18 update specifically so I can build a nice home in the new Lush Cave biomes. Underground houses are the best! And now I can live near pretty cave plants!

So, the most exciting additions for me are the new Lush Cave and Dripstone Cave biomes. The former are full of new flora like azalea trees and roots, as well as a new block called dripleaf that players can stand on briefly before it tips and drops you off. The latter are pretty much normal caves, except they have stalagmites, 'tites and glowing dripstone blocks.

Players will also be able to explore the world even deeper than before, digging below Y=0 to get to the new Deepslate layer (you'll need to relearn where to find diamonds in Minecraft because of this though).

Mountains can grow higher now too, and have a bunch of sub-biomes that will spawn depending on how tall it is. A lot of this is stuff you'll have already seen - snow, ice, goats, berry bushes, etc - except now they're in dedicated little sections (Mountain Groves, for example, exist fairly low down, and are home to rabbits, polar bears and snow).

Unfortunately, a few extra bits that were supposed to arrive with Caves & Cliffs have been pushed back into the game's next update, The Wild. The big one is the Deep Dark biome, an underground network of ruined cities that's home to the spooky Warden.

The Wild update is set to arrive sometime in 2022, so we hopefully won't be waiting for too long to see that beastie. It's also introducing frogs and fireflies, as well as sprucing up a bunch of existing biomes.

But for now, we have Caves & Cliffs Part 2 to explore! For more detail on what's been added, here's everything we know about the Minecraft 1.18 update.