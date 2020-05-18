Minecraft commands and cheats are every bit as creative a tool as Minecraft itself. Using Minecraft's in-game console you can teleport to various locations, change the time or weather, spawn items or entities, chat with your friends, or control entire servers filled with people.

Our Minecraft commands guide is fully up-to-date with Minecraft 1.15, and will walk you through how to use every single console command and cheat in the game.

Minecraft console commands and cheats

Below we'll walk you through how to use the Minecraft console to activate cheats, before talking about some of the most useful Minecraft commands out there. After that, we've put together a table containing every single command in the game and how to use each one.

How to use Minecraft commands and cheats

To use a Minecraft command or cheat, all you need to do is hop into your Minecraft game and tap the "/" key to open up the console. Every command in Minecraft must start with a "/", but using this shortcut will automatically add the "/" prefix so you can just start typing the command you want to use.

Minecraft commands are case-sensitive (so no capital letters allowed!).

What are arguments?

Many commands make use of arguments, which are bits of information that come after the command itself. For example, with the command:

/gamemode creative

The command is "/gamemode", and the argument is "creative", which means you are telling the game to set your gamemode to Creative Mode.

In the sections below, all the arguments for a command have been surrounded by either <angle brackets> or [square brackets]. Angle brackets mean that the argument is required, while square brackets mean that the argument is optional.

What are targets?

Some arguments in Minecraft commands are called targets. These arguments tell the game who (or what) you want the command to target. The following are target arguments:

@p (targets the nearest player)

(targets the nearest player) @r (targets a random player)

(targets a random player) @a (targets every player)

(targets every player) @e (targets all alive entities in loaded chunks)

(targets all alive entities in loaded chunks) @s (targets the entity that executed the command)

So for example, the command:

/gamemode creative @a

will set the game mode of every player on the server to Creative Mode, whereas:

/gamemode creative @r

will set the game mode of a random player on the server to Creative Mode.

The most useful Minecraft commands and cheats

Now let's go over some of the most commonly used and useful Minecraft cheats for any player learning to use the Minecraft console.

/help

What it does: Displays a list of all console commands, or gives information on how to use a specific command.

Syntax: /help [<command>]

Example: /help playsound (provides information on how to use the /playsound command)



/gamemode

What it does: Sets the game mode of the specified player.

Syntax: /gamemode <mode> [player]

Example: /gamemode creative @a (sets the game mode of all players to Creative Mode)



/tp

What it does: Teleports specified entity or entities to specified destination. Shorthand for /teleport.

Syntax: /tp <destination> /tp <location> [<rotation>] /tp <targets> <destination> /tp <targets> <entity> /tp <targets> <location> facing <facingLocation> /tp <targets> <location> facing entity <facingEntity> [<facingAnchor>] /tp <targets> <location> [<rotation>]

Example: /tp @a TheDarkLord999 (teleports all players to the location of TheDarkLord999)



/time

What it does: Allows you to check or change the time of day.

Syntax: /time <add|query|set> <value>

Example: /time set day (sets the time to day)



/weather

What it does: Sets the weather.

Syntax: /weather <clear|rain|thunder> [duration]

Example: /weather thunder 1200 (sets the weather to Thunder for 1,200 seconds - a full Minecraft day)



/give

What it does: Gives an item to a player.

Syntax: /give <player> <item> [<count>]

Example: /give @p diamond_shovel 1 (gives the player a diamond shovel)



/locate

What it does: Locates the closest structure of specified type.

Syntax: /locate <structureType>

Example: /locate Stronghold (locates the nearest Stronghold to the player)



/enchant

What it does: Enchants a player item.

Syntax: /enchant <player> <enchantment ID> [level]

Example: /enchant @p minecraft:sharpness 5 (gives player's sword the Sharpness V enchantment)



/xp

What it does: Adds, sets, removes, or checks a player's XP. Shorthand for /experience.

Syntax: /xp [add|set] <players> <amount> [points|levels] /xp query <player> <points|levels>

Example: /xp set @a 0 levels (sets everyone's XP level to zero)



Full Minecraft commands list [1.15]

If you didn't find what you were looking for above, check the table below for a comprehensive and up-to-date list of every single command in Minecraft 1.15!

/advancement - Gives, removes, or checks player advancements. See Official Documentation. /ban - Adds player to banlist. /ban <name> [<reason>] /ban-ip - Adds IP address to banlist. /ban-ip (<address>|<name>) [<reason>] /banlist - Displays banlist. /banlist (ips|players) /bossbar - Creates and modifies bossbars. See Official Documentation. /clear - Clears items from player inventory. /clear [<targets>] [<item>] [<maxCount>] /clone - Copies blocks from one place to another. /clone <x1> <y1> <z1> <x2> <y2> <z2> <x> <y> <z> [maskMode] [cloneMode] [TileName] [dataValue|state] /data - Gets, merges, modifies and removes block entity and entity NBT data. See Official Documentation. /datapack - Controls loaded data packs. See Official Documentation. /debug - Starts or stops a debugging session. /debug (start|stop|report) /defaultgamemode - Sets the default game mode. /defaultgamemode <mode> /deop - Revokes operator status from a player. /deop <player> /difficulty - Sets the difficulty level. /difficulty [<difficulty>] /effect give - Add status effect(s) /effect give <entity> <effect> [<seconds>] [<amplifier>] [<hideParticles>] /effect clear - Remove status effect(s) /effect clear <entity> [<effect>] /enchant - Enchants a player item. /enchant <player> <enchantment ID> [level] /execute - Executes another command. See Official Documentation. /fill - Fills a region with a specific block. /fill <x1> <y1> <z1> <x2> <y2> <z2> <block> [destroy|hollow|keep|outline|replace] /forceload add - Forces a chunk to be constantly loaded /forceload add <x1> <z1> [<x2> <z2>] /forceload remove - Removes a force-loaded chunk /forceload remove <x1> <z1> [<x2> <z2>] /forceload remove all - Removes all force-loaded chunks /forceload remove all /forceload query - Tells you if specified chunk is force-loaded /forceload query [<x1> <z1>] /function - Runs a function. /function <function> /gamemode - Sets a player's game mode. /gamemode <mode> [player] /gamerule - Sets or queries a game rule value. /gamerule <rule name> [value] /give - Gives an item to a player. /give <player> <item>[<NBT>] [<count>] /help - Provides help for commands. /help [<command>] /kick - Kicks a player off a server. /kick <player> [reason …] /kill - Kills entities (players, mobs, items, etc.). /kill [<targets>] /list - Lists players on the server. /list [uuids] /locate - Locates closest structure. /locate <StructureType> /loot - Drops items from an inventory slot onto the ground. /loot <target> <source> /me - Displays a message about the sender. /me <action ...> /msg or /tell or /w - Displays a private message to other players. /tell <player> <message...> /op - Grants operator status to a player. /op <player> /pardon - Removes entries from the banlist. /pardon <player> /pardon-ip - Removes entries from the banlist. /pardon-ip <address> /particle - Creates particles. /particle <name> [<pos>] [<delta>] <speed> <count> [<mode>] [<viewers>] /playsound - Plays a sound. /playsound <sound> <source> <player> [x] [y] [z] [volume] [pitch] [minimumVolume] /publish - Opens single-player world to local network. /publish [port] /recipe - Gives or takes player recipes. /recipe <give|take> [player] <name|*> /reload - Reloads loot tables, advancements, and functions from disk. /reload /replaceitem block - Replaces items in inventories. /replaceitem block <x> <y> <z> <slot> <item> [amount] /replaceitem entity - Replaces items in inventories. /replaceitem entity <selector> <slot> <item> [amount] /save-all - Saves the server to disk. /save-all [flush] /save-off - Disables automatic server saves. /save-off /save-on - Enables automatic server saves. /save-on /say - Displays a message to multiple players. /say <message …> /schedule function - Delays the execution of a function. /schedule function <function> <time> [append|replace] /schedule clear - Clears a scheduled function. /schedule clear <function> /scoreboard - Manages scoreboard objectives and players See Official Documentation. /seed - Displays the world seed. /seed /setblock - Changes a block to another block. See Official Documentation. /setidletimeout - Sets the time before idle players are kicked. /setidletimeout <Minutes until kick> /setworldspawn - Sets the world spawn. /setworldspawn [<x> <y> <z>] /spawnpoint - Sets the spawn point for a player. /spawnpoint [<player>] [<x> <y> <z>] /spectate - Make one player in spectator mode spectate an entity. /spectate [target] [player] /spreadplayers - Teleports entities to random locations. /spreadplayers <x> <z> <spreadDistance> <maxRange> <respectTeams> <player …> /stop - Stops a server. /stop /stopsound - Stops a sound. /stopsound <player> [<source>] [<sound>] /summon - Summons an entity. /summon <entity_name> [<pos>] [<nbt>] /tag add - Adds an entity tag. /tag <targets> add <name> /tag remove - Removes an entity tag. /tag <targets> remove <name> /tag list - Lists all entity tags. /tag <targets> list /team - Controls teams. See Official Documentation. /teammsg or /tm - Specifies the message to send to team. /teammsg <message> /teleport or /tp - Teleports entities. See Official Documentation. /tellraw - Displays a JSON message to players. /tellraw <player> <raw json message> /time - Changes or queries the world's game time. /time <add|query|set> <value> /title - Manages screen titles. See Official Documentation. /trigger - Sets a trigger to be activated. /trigger <objective> [<add|set> <value>] /weather - Sets the weather. /weather <clear|rain|thunder> [duration] /whitelist add - Adds player to whitelist. /whitelist add <player> /whitelist remove - Removes player from whitelist. /whitelist remove <player> /whitelist - Manages server whitelist. /whitelist [on|off|list|reload] /worldborder - Manages the world border. See Official Documentation. /experience or /xp - Adds or removes player experience. /xp [add|set] <players> <amount> [points|levels] /xp query - Displays a player's current experience. /xp query <player> <amount> [points|levels]

Alright, that just about wraps up this Minecraft commands guide.