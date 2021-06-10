If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Minecraft Goat: how to tame a Goat, Screaming Goats and Goat Horns explained

Here's how to tame a Goat in Minecraft
A Minecraft screenshot of three Goats at varying distances from the player.

Goats are among the most adorable mobs in Minecraft 1.17. Found in mountain biomes and capable of jumping great heights, there are a few hidden depths to this mob which we'll explain below.

Keep reading to find out how to breed Goats, how Screaming Goats and ramming work, and (for Bedrock players) how you can obtain and use Goat Horns.

How to tame and breed a Goat in Minecraft 1.17

Goats are neutral mobs that cannot be tamed, but they can be impelled to breed with another goat. Goats can be fed Wheat, which will cause them to enter "Love Mode". If two nearby Goats are both in "Love Mode", they will procreate, and produce a baby Goat.

Goats will also follow you if yo are holding Wheat in your hand, which helps when trying to bring two Goats close together. You can also feed a baby Goat Wheat to speed up its growth rate.

Goat ramming and Screaming Goats explained

All Goats have an internal timer, which ranges from 30 to 300 seconds. When this time has elapsed, the Goat will ram a nearby player or mob (except for other Goats) if that target has not moved in that timeframe.

If a Goat rams something, it deals no damage but knocks them back far, which can cause some nasty falls and potentially even death. Baby Goats can also ram, though they don't knockback their target as far.

About 1 in 50 Goats are Screaming Goats. These Goats are identical to other Goats, but they make - you guessed it - screaming noises periodically, and they also ram much more frequently (their internal timer is set to just 5-15 seconds).

Goat Horns (Bedrock Edition only!)

Goat Horns are an item that only exists in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, not Java Edition. In Bedrock, if a Goat rams a solid block they will drop one of their horns, until they have no horns left.

When you right-click with a Goat Horn in your hand, a war horn sound will play.

Again, this is only the case in Bedrock Edition. In Java, the only thing you can get from a Goat is milk, which you can do by right-clicking with an empty Bucket on the Goat.

Thus concludes this page on Goats in Minecraft. For information on 1.17's other additions, be sure to check out our pages on Axolotls, Candles, Amethysts, and Copper.

