12 Minecraft house ideas (1.17): modern houses, treehouses, and more

If you're on the hunt for Minecraft house ideas, you've come to exactly the right place. Below we'll walk you through 12 Minecraft houses, from modern houses to underground bases to treehouses and more. No matter what kind of home you're looking to create, you'll find inspiration with these builds!

Minecraft house ideas and designs:

Note: if you're after other building projects besides houses, be sure to check out our list of things to build in Minecraft!

Wooden Minecraft house ideas

These primarily wooden Minecraft houses are perfect examples of how you can create a beautiful home without spending days upon days gathering exotic materials!

The first Minecraft house on our list comes from YouTuber WiederDude, who shows us how to make a quaint and attractive early-game home almost entirely out of wooden materials and glass.

If your tastes are inclined a little more to the robust and symmetrical, then check out this wooden Minecraft house by Greg Builds, who gives a step-by-step and block-by-block rundown on creating his surprisingly spacious Minecraft home.

Best Minecraft Seeds | Best Minecraft Shaders | Best Minecraft Bedrock Seeds | Best Minecraft Mods | Best Minecraft Servers | Minecraft Commands & Cheats | Minecraft Netherite | How to find a Minecraft Village | Cute Minecraft Skins | How to install Minecraft Forge

Minecraft farmhouse ideas

If you're looking to build a self-sufficient Minecraft farmhouse, these lovely Minecraft houses will provide everything you need to grow as much food as you like.

This beautifully designed farmhouse by JUNS MAB Architecture is a cut above most other Minecraft farmhouses, thanks in no small part to the wonderful modular raised design of its little square farms. There's also plenty of room inside the foundations for later expansion if you so wish!

A simpler but perhaps more functional Minecraft farmhouse by YouTuber Cubey, the real strength of this cosy and unassuming home is the ability to expand it by adding more farms as you please.

Underground Minecraft house ideas

Whoever said underground bases in Minecraft have to be ugly? These sunken houses are striking, functional, and fairly easy to build as long as you follow the below tutorials!

Folli brings us our first Underground Minecraft house, which you can enter and exit from all four cardinal directions. The soft Glowstone and understated decorations also give this underground base a warm and comforting vibe.

If you're looking for a slightly roomier underground home, check out the underground Minecraft house that YouTuber ItsMarloe puts together in the above video. The circular modular design not only looks great, but also gives you plenty of space for all your needs.

Modern Minecraft house ideas

If you crave a more modern aesthetic for your new Minecraft house, check out the below builds for inspiration.

Rizzial's video above shows you exactly how to build his clean and angular modern Minecraft house, complete with fully-furnished interior.

Another build by JUNS MAB Architecture, this striking Minecraft house will certainly stand out against the crowd, with the right-angled spine running throughout giving it both a distinctive look and the possibility of expansion later on!

Minecraft treehouse ideas

Now let's look at some excellent examples of early-game Minecraft treehouses. Again, they're predominantly wooden, so you can build them pretty early on!

An intricately crafted treehouse by YouTube Shock Frost is made excellent by the Glowstone dangling from the tree branches, and the curling roots that give the entire tree a suitably grand appearance.

Grian actually walks us through three different Minecraft treehouse designs in the above video, each of which are simple to build and utilise easily obtainable resources!

Japanese Minecraft house ideas

If you're like me, you'll love the look of these compact and characterful Minecraft houses inspired by traditional Japanese architecture.

Our first Japanese-inspired Minecraft house comes from TheBlackBeltPanda, and it's both easy to build and housed inside a single chunk of 16x16 blocks! Check out that sliding door, too. Good job, Panda.

The Nether Brick-infused roof and Quartz-infused walls give Cortezerino's Japanese Minecraft house a striking and characterful look that'll make sure your house stands out on any server.

And that pretty much wraps up this Minecraft house ideas guide! Hopefully you've gained a few morsels of inspiration from the above builds. If you're looking for more Minecraft inspiration, check out our list of the best Minecraft Skins we've found.