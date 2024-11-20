Minecraft is getting two theme parks, with the first due in 2026

Two theme parks are being planned based on Minecraft. Mojang are partnering with Merlin Entertainments to open the destinations, including rides, hotel rooms and shops, in the UK and US in 2026 and 2027. Merlin are the operator of existing theme parks and attractions including Alton Towers, Legoland, Sea Life, and Madame Tussauds.

The Minecraft parks will be opened as part of an existing theme park or as new city centre attractions, according to The Guardian. Mojang and Merlin also have plans to expand to other countries and territories.

These attractions won't be the first time Mincraft has crossed in the real world. Earlier this year, Mojang partnered with Supply + Demand to launch Minecraft Experience: Villager Rescue, an "immersive, interactive Minecraft quest" in Plano, Texas. The partnership with Merlin seems an order of magnitude more ambitious, however.

Minecraft is shaping up to have a busy few years, with a live action movie on the way and a Netflix animated series. It could also be a big few years for UK theme parks, with Universal planning a potential park as well.

The biggest news for Minecraft is obviously that we just named it the best PC game ever. Yes, I will be taking my son to the Minecraft theme park, even if it just turns out to be a shed full of cardboard boxes. I can't resist.