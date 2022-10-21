Minecraft Legends: Everything we know

When will Minecraft Legends be released? Minecraft Legends is an upcoming spin-off from the Minecraft franchise. In case this is your first time online since before 2009, Minecraft is a survival sandbox game that allows for nearly endless building possibilities within a fantasy-esque world, and with a loose end game goal to pull things together.

The immense popularity of the original title has led to a number of spin-offs in different genres already, and Minecraft Legends is the latest: a multiplayer action-RTS where you can cooperate or compete with other players, depending on how you want to play.

On this page, we'll provide regular updates on the latest Minecraft Legends news in the lead-up to the game's release.

Minecraft Legends expected release date

Minecraft Legends doesn't have an exact release date yet, but it's currently slated for launch in the first half of 2023.

Release windows with this level of specificity often prove to be something of a moving target, and it can be hard to maintain an appropriate level of excitement for a full six months at a time. So we'll keep this page updated with more information as soon as we receive it.

Minecraft Legends gameplay

Minecraft Legends is a real-time action strategy game, so expect less chill sandboxy building and more defending your settlement from marauders. There will be some building elements in the mix (this is still Minecraft, after all), but don't expect it to take centre-stage in this game.

As Ed said in response to the Minecraft Legends presentation at Gamescom, this broad overview is really all we have about the game for now, but it's a promising start.

Building on that foundation (see what I did?), here's the first gameplay video for Minecraft Legends, as seen at the recent Minecraft Live 2022 expo:

Note those pesky piglins and our heroes battling against them.

This first look at the gameplay also includes some story cutscenes, which tells us that Minecraft Legends will have both a plotline and non-interactive sections where you get to know the characters a little. This isn't the first time that Minecraft has done something along those lines (Minecraft: Story Mode has been around for years, after all), but it's an interesting confirmation that Legends will be moving further away from the sandbox into something more concretely goal-oriented.

Minecraft Legends mobs

Piglin mobs will be making a return in Minecraft Legends, this time taking on the significant role of the main antagonists of the game. These visitors from the Nether are set to be the main threat to settlements in the game, as well as your targets in the RTS battles.

The Piglins in Minecraft Legends will belong to one of several distinct categories, each with their own roles and distinctive designs. Grunters and Runts will be mook-level enemies, Bruisers and Portal Guards are beefier and more specialised types, and Piggos appear to be mounts.

Here's a list of all the other mobs that have been officially confirmed for Minecraft Legends:

Piglin - Grunter

Piglin - Runt

Piglin - Bruiser

Piglin - Portal Guard

Piglin - Piggo

Zombies

Skeletons

Creepers

Plank Golem

Cobblestone Golem

Grindstone Golem

Mossy Golem

In a twist on Minecraft classic, all mobs aside from Piglins will be non-hostile and befriendable by the player. The cinematic mobs trailer shows a friendly interaction between a Villager and a Zombie Villager to further underscore the point.

The new types of Golem, meanwhile, act as NPC companions to provide support in battle. Plank Golems are ranged fighters that behave somewhat like mobile turrets; Cobblestone Golems are melee bruisers; Grindstone Golems provide knock-back defence; and Mossy Golems are healers.

In terms of neutral mobs, rabbits, cats, turtles, and chickens feature in the cinematic trailer, and you can catch a glimpse of an alpaca and some horses in the dev blog video.

Minecraft Legends system specs for PC

Per the game's listing on Steam, the following system requirements will apply to Minecraft Legends on PC:

Operating System Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system: Windows 10 (November 2019 Update or higher), 8 or 7 (64-bit with the latest updates; some functionality not supported on Windows 7 and 8) Processor Core i5 2.8GHz or equivalent Memory 8GB RAM Graphics NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 or equivalent DX11 GPU DirectX Version 11 Storage 8GB available space Additional Notes Performance increases with higher-end systems. Not supported on Windows 10S.

Right now, it's worth noting that the minimum and recommended system requirements listed on Steam are identical.

Minecraft Legends platforms and crossplay

Minecraft Legends has been confirmed for the following platforms:

Windows PC (via Game Pass and Steam)

Xbox Series X|S (including via Game Pass)

Xbox One (including via Game Pass)

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

So far there's been no word on crossplay for Minecraft Legends multiplayer. However, previous Minecraft titles have usually featured crossplay at least between PC and Xbox, with Minecraft Dungeons eventually getting crossplay between all available platforms. So it looks pretty hopeful that you'll be able to buddy up with friends on other platforms in Minecraft Legends multiplayer.

That's all we know for now about Minecraft Legends, but keep an eye on this page for more news as soon as we learn it!