Minecraft mangrove swamps: when are mangrove swamps coming to Minecraft?

Want to know more about mangrove swamps in Minecraft? At Minecraft Live 2021, Mojang revealed that mangrove swamps - one of the options in the biome vote way back in 2019 - are finally coming to Minecraft. Many of the ideas mentioned back then, including mangrove trees and frogs, will be key features of the mangrove swamp biome.

This guide will explain everything that you need to know about mangrove swamps in Minecraft, including when mangrove swamps will be released, what you will find in the new biome, and how to grow your own mangrove trees with propagules.

When will mangrove swamps come to Minecraft?

Mangrove swamps are currently scheduled to arrive in The Wild Update, which is due in 2022. This will be the next major update after Caves and Cliffs part 2, also known as Minecraft 1.18, which is coming in late 2021.

The Wild Update will also add the Warden and the Deep Dark, an underground biome which was originally planned to arrive in the Caves and Cliffs update. That means we can expect two new biomes in 2022, which will revitalise both cave exploration and the natural beauty of the overworld.

What are mangrove swamps in Minecraft?

Mangrove swamps will be bustling new ecosystems, with tadpoles, frogs, and glistening fireflies all featuring in the new biome. Mangrove trees will be the only type of tree that can appear in mangrove swamps, which you can punch, chop, and generally attack to get mangrove wood, which has a warm red tint.

Unlike most other biomes, mangrove swamps will mostly consist of mud rather than dirt. Mud is a new block coming in The Wild Update that you can use to make mud bricks, which will make your dirt houses look a little bit better. You can also place mud on top of dripstone to drain it and get clay, which is useful if you are busy creating new builds on your survival server.

How to grow mangrove trees in Minecraft

Mangrove trees will naturally appear in the mangrove swamps biome, but you can also grow them yourself. To grow a mangrove tree, you need to get a propagule, which you can find hanging from mangrove tree leaves. Propagules are essentially the mangrove's version of a sapling, but they physically grow on the tree rather than dropping when you destroy the leaves.

You can plant a propagule either in the ground or underwater. It will then grow mangrove roots, which will form the base of the tree. Mangrove logs will grow on top of the roots, making mangrove trees appear taller than most other types of tree.

That’s everything you need to know about mangrove swamps in Minecraft. If you want to learn more about Minecraft 1.19, find out everything that you need to know about the Allay, which is another new mob coming in The Wild Update. If you want to make the current swamps look a bit prettier, check out our list of the best shaders in Minecraft. If you want to stop hearing about swamps and would rather explore some other biomes instead, take a look at our list of the best seeds in Minecraft.