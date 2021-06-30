Minecraft mobs list: all hostile, neutral, passive, and tameable mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft mobs are the living (or undead) entities in a Minecraft world that aren't controlled by a player. There's an astonishing number of mobs in Minecraft as of 1.17, and it's best to know as much about them as possible to make sure you can deal with each one appropriately.

Below is the full list of Minecraft mobs and animals, from the humble Chicken to legendary monsters such as the Ender Dragon, and even new mobs such as Goats, Axolotls, and the upcoming Warden.

Minecraft mobs list

Minecraft has come a long way since it first began life in the early 2010s. Now there is a grand total of 73 mobs in Minecraft (soon to be 74 with the Minecraft 1.18 update!), and each mob looks and behaves very differently from the rest. Below I've listed every single mob in the game, categorised based on whether they are passive, neutral, or hostile towards the player.

Minecraft passive mobs

Passive mobs are mobs that will never attack the player, even if the player attacks them first. Most of these mobs are harmless animals that will flee if attacked, or even approached in some cases. Below is a list of all Passive mobs, followed by lists of all breedable, tameable, and rideable passive mobs.

Axolotl

Bat

Cat

Chicken

Cod

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Glow Squid

Horse

Mooshroom

Mule

Ocelot

Parrot

Pig

Piglin (baby)

Polar Bear (baby)

Pufferfish

Rabbit

Salmon

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Snow Golem

Squid

Strider

Tropical Fish

Turtle

Villager

Wandering Trader

Breedable mobs

Axolotl

Cat

Chicken

Cow

Donkey

Fox

Horse

Mooshroom

Ocelot

Pig

Rabbit

Sheep

Skeleton Horse

Strider

Turtle

Villager

Mule - can be bred from horse and donkey, but cannot itself breed

Tameable mobs

Cat

Donkey

Horse

Mule

Parrot

Skeleton Horse

Fox - not truly tame, but will "trust" the player

Ocelot - not truly tame, but will "trust" the player

Rideable mobs

Donkey

Horse

Pig

Mule

Skeleton Horse

Strider

Minecraft neutral mobs

Neutral mobs can switch between hostile or passive towards the player depending on the situation. Below I've also listed next to each mob how they are provoked into becoming hostile.

Bee - provoked if attacked or beehive broken, attacks only once

Cave Spider - hostile if in low light level

Dolphin - provoked if attacked

Enderman - provoked if attacked or looked at

Goat - randomly charges nearby players

Iron Golem - provoked if nearby villager is attacked

Llama - provoked if attacked, attacks only once

Piglin (adult) - provoked by any player not wearing 1+ Golden Armor pieces

Panda - provoked if attacked, attacks only once

Polar Bear (adult) - provoked if attacked or if near a cub

Spider - hostile if in low light level

Wolf - provoked if attacked

Zombified Piglin - provoked if attacked

Minecraft hostile mobs

Hostile mobs will always attack nearby players if they can. There's just no reasoning with these ones.

Blaze

Chicken Jockey

Creeper

Drowned

Elder Guardian

Endermite

Evoker

Ghast

Guardian

Hoglin

Husk

Magma Cube

Phantom

Piglin Brute

Pillager

Ravager

Ravager Jockey

Shulker

Silverfish

Skeleton

Skeleton Horseman

Slime

Spider Jockey

Stray

Vex

Vindicator

Witch

Wither Skeleton

Zoglin

Zombie

Zombie Villager

Warden (upcoming mob, arriving with Minecraft 1.18 update)

Minecraft boss mobs

There are currently two "boss mobs" in Minecraft. These are powerful mobs which have their own health bars, and they are currently the most dangerous enemies in Minecraft - except, of course, the players you'll encounter on PvP Minecraft servers.

Ender Dragon

Wither

Whether you're facing terrifying monsters like Endermen and Guardians, or simply hostile animals such as Polar Bears, you'll have to be prepared to defend yourself against Minecraft many mobs. Clad yourself in the best equipment possible with our guides on finding Diamonds and Netherite, or consult our page on brewing potions to give yourself powerful buffs while in combat. And if you're looking to add even more mobs to your latest Minecraft world, check out our list of Minecraft mods, or change the look of existing mods by installing the best Minecraft texture packs.