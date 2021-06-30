Minecraft mobs list: all hostile, neutral, passive, and tameable mobs in Minecraft

Minecraft mobs list: all hostile, neutral, passive, and tameable mobs in MinecraftHere's the full list of Minecraft mobs, including all new 1.17 mobs
Minecraft mobs are the living (or undead) entities in a Minecraft world that aren't controlled by a player. There's an astonishing number of mobs in Minecraft as of 1.17, and it's best to know as much about them as possible to make sure you can deal with each one appropriately.
Below is the full list of Minecraft mobs and animals, from the humble Chicken to legendary monsters such as the Ender Dragon, and even new mobs such as Goats, Axolotls, and the upcoming Warden.
Minecraft mobs list
Minecraft has come a long way since it first began life in the early 2010s. Now there is a grand total of 73 mobs in Minecraft (soon to be 74 with the Minecraft 1.18 update!), and each mob looks and behaves very differently from the rest. Below I've listed every single mob in the game, categorised based on whether they are passive, neutral, or hostile towards the player.
Minecraft passive mobs
Passive mobs are mobs that will never attack the player, even if the player attacks them first. Most of these mobs are harmless animals that will flee if attacked, or even approached in some cases. Below is a list of all Passive mobs, followed by lists of all breedable, tameable, and rideable passive mobs.
- Axolotl
- Bat
- Cat
- Chicken
- Cod
- Cow
- Donkey
- Fox
- Glow Squid
- Horse
- Mooshroom
- Mule
- Ocelot
- Parrot
- Pig
- Piglin (baby)
- Polar Bear (baby)
- Pufferfish
- Rabbit
- Salmon
- Sheep
- Skeleton Horse
- Snow Golem
- Squid
- Strider
- Tropical Fish
- Turtle
- Villager
- Wandering Trader
Breedable mobs
- Axolotl
- Cat
- Chicken
- Cow
- Donkey
- Fox
- Horse
- Mooshroom
- Ocelot
- Pig
- Rabbit
- Sheep
- Skeleton Horse
- Strider
- Turtle
- Villager
- Mule - can be bred from horse and donkey, but cannot itself breed
Tameable mobs
- Cat
- Donkey
- Horse
- Mule
- Parrot
- Skeleton Horse
- Fox - not truly tame, but will "trust" the player
- Ocelot - not truly tame, but will "trust" the player
Rideable mobs
- Donkey
- Horse
- Pig
- Mule
- Skeleton Horse
- Strider
Minecraft neutral mobs
Neutral mobs can switch between hostile or passive towards the player depending on the situation. Below I've also listed next to each mob how they are provoked into becoming hostile.
- Bee - provoked if attacked or beehive broken, attacks only once
- Cave Spider - hostile if in low light level
- Dolphin - provoked if attacked
- Enderman - provoked if attacked or looked at
- Goat - randomly charges nearby players
- Iron Golem - provoked if nearby villager is attacked
- Llama - provoked if attacked, attacks only once
- Piglin (adult) - provoked by any player not wearing 1+ Golden Armor pieces
- Panda - provoked if attacked, attacks only once
- Polar Bear (adult) - provoked if attacked or if near a cub
- Spider - hostile if in low light level
- Wolf - provoked if attacked
- Zombified Piglin - provoked if attacked
Minecraft hostile mobs
Hostile mobs will always attack nearby players if they can. There's just no reasoning with these ones.
- Blaze
- Chicken Jockey
- Creeper
- Drowned
- Elder Guardian
- Endermite
- Evoker
- Ghast
- Guardian
- Hoglin
- Husk
- Magma Cube
- Phantom
- Piglin Brute
- Pillager
- Ravager
- Ravager Jockey
- Shulker
- Silverfish
- Skeleton
- Skeleton Horseman
- Slime
- Spider Jockey
- Stray
- Vex
- Vindicator
- Witch
- Wither Skeleton
- Zoglin
- Zombie
- Zombie Villager
- Warden (upcoming mob, arriving with Minecraft 1.18 update)
Minecraft boss mobs
There are currently two "boss mobs" in Minecraft. These are powerful mobs which have their own health bars, and they are currently the most dangerous enemies in Minecraft - except, of course, the players you'll encounter on PvP Minecraft servers.
- Ender Dragon
- Wither
Whether you're facing terrifying monsters like Endermen and Guardians, or simply hostile animals such as Polar Bears, you'll have to be prepared to defend yourself against Minecraft many mobs.