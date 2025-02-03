Minecraft now has cold and warm cow variants to join the pigs in beta

Minecraft recently dropped pig variants into beta, giving porkly variants in cold and warm climates. The other barnyard animals were presumably breighing and neighing from the neglect, but here comes a solution: cows are getting cold cow and warm cow variants, too.

The cold climate bovine seems clearly modelled to resemble the highland cow - which I am nation-bound to call the best cow, because it is. The warm cow is a deeper shade of brown and that's fine, too.

This same salvo of updates also adds a firefly bush, which grow near bodies of water and glow when night falls. You can apparently dig these up and bury them below other blocks "to make them sparkle". No word on how the fireflies feel about that. There's also an ordinary bush to be found in foresty, greenery biomes and new ambient desert sounds.

All of the above is now available in Minecraft: Java Edition's snapshot beta. They'll come to Bedrock's beta later - although Bedrock players now have access to the crunchy leaf litter and decorative wildflowers that entered beta with the pig variants earlier this month.

My son and I have recently transitioned from Bedrock to Java Edition, to give us access to more skins and mods. He's playing on the Steam Deck, which poses extra challenges in making everything run smoothly. It also means that I won't be installing any Java Edition betas anytime soon, because a lot of mods tend to lag behind even Minecraft's fully released updates.

Who needs updates anyway when we've got Ollie's list of the best Minecraft mods.