Minecraft Pale Garden biome explained

Looking for more information about the Minecraft Pale Garden biome? The 2024 Minecraft showcase offered more details on the next Bundles Of Bravery update and a later update set to feature the new Pale Garden biome in Minecraft.

This biome comes with a new mob, wood block, moss variant and more. To see what The Pale Garden biome has to offer and when we can expect it to release, read below.

Minecraft Pale Garden biome

The Pale Garden biome is a new woodland with a spookier, greyish appearance. With hanging moss and a cluttered feel, the trees are plentiful and almost imposing. During the day the Pale Garden will have a quiet peacefulness but at night, there will be virtually no music.

Instead, there is a selection of ambient noises akin to creaking, leaves rustling and more. The Minecraft 2024 Live showcased the Pale Garden biome as a woodland with an "eerie mood", oppressive in nature as though something is watching and waiting.

Below is a rundown of all the new features we know are included within the Pale Garden biome so far.

New mob: The Creaking

The Creaking operates via a hive mind called the Creaking Heart. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

There is a new mob scheduled to release with this biome, The Creaking. We have a full guide with details on The Creaking but essentially, these tree-like beings are immune to damage.

The Creaking are connected via a "Creaking Heart" hidden within the Pale Garden Biome. They cannot venture far from the heart and cannot be defeated whilst it is still active. Additionally, The Creaking cannot move as long as the players are watching them. If you take your eyes off them though, they will approach and attack.

It is possible to take a Creaking Heart if it is attacked with a tool with Silk Touch equipped. As such, the possibilities for The Creaking could be endless. Whether you decide to kit out your base with Creakings for defence or sow absolute chaos and let them loose on a village.

New blocks and recipes

Pale Oak blocks will add a new white wood variant to the game. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

Along with the new mob and Creaking Heart block, the Pale Garden biome comes with a new wood block called Pale Oak. The Pale Oak wood set is ideal for players who want white wooden cabins or fences and don't want to deal with the trouble of dyeing existing wood types.

There is also a hanging moss material that can be taken and placed in homes. It has a unique property that allows it to spread to surrounding blocks when placed. You can see more of these blocks and how they look in construction via the Minecraft developer after-show.

There is no Pale Garden release date yet

The Pale Garden is a grey, darker woodland biome. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

We know that the Bundles Of Bravery update is scheduled before the Pale Garden release. Unfortunately, there is no official release date, or even a name for the Pale Garden release yet. According to the Minecraft 2024 Live, however, we can expect to see these updates "within the next few months", as of writing.

Mojang Studios has committed to more frequent, smaller updates for the foreseeable instead of their usual annual summer releases. Check back here for more information as it drops.

