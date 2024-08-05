All Minecraft Smithing Template locations and how to duplicate them

Want to find all the Smithing Templates in Minecraft? Smithing Templates are unique items that allow you to change the looks of your armor in Minecraft. And one of them is extremely important if you plan on upgrading your gear with Netherite ingots. You won't simply find these lying around on the ground though, so in this guide we'll walk you through how they work, and how to find them, and how to duplicate them.

In this guide:

What are Smithing Templates?

Introduced in the 1.20 upgrade, Smithing Templates are rare items which can be used to change the appearance of your armor set. There are in total 19 Smithing Templates in Minecraft and each of them adds a different colour to your items, and you can apply a trim to a piece you have already customised.

Once you get your hands on a Smithing Template, using it is quite simple. At a Smithing Table, you need to add your Smithing Template, the piece of gear you want to change, and a crystal or ingot. The latter of which determines the colour that will be applied to your gear.

Although most of these Smithing Templates are only cosmetic, the Netherite Upgrade actually helps create some of the strongest items in the game, allowing you to upgrade Diamond gear to Netherite gear. To use the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, you need to add this specific item, a piece of Diamond gear, and a Netherite ingot to the Smithing Table.

Where to find Smithing Templates

Smithing Templates are considerably rare materials that you'll mostly find hidden in specific chests in specific locations, and the chances of getting one, even from the correct chests, change depending on which one you open. The Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template, however, isn't found in a chest but is actually dropped by when an Elder Guardian.

The chests from certain locations, such as the Bastion Remnant, also have the chance of giving out more than just one type of Smithing Template.

Below, you will find a list of the Smithing Template locations:

Smithing Template Location Bolt Armor Trim Trial Chambers Coast Armor Trim Shipwreck Dune Armor Trim Desert Temple Eye Armor Trim Stronghold Flow Armor Trim Trial Chambers Host Armor Trim Trail Ruins Netherite Upgrade Bastion Remnant Raiser Armor Trim Trail Ruins Rib Armor Trim Nether Fortress Sentry Armor Trim Pillager Outpost Shaper Armor Trim Trail Ruins Silence Armor Trim Ancient City Snout Armor Trim Bastion Remnant Spire Armor Trim End City Tide Armor Trim Ocean Monument

(dropped by Elder Guardians) Vex Armor Trim Woodland mansion Ward Armor Trim Ancient City Wayfinder Armor Trim Trial Chambers Wild Armor Trim Jungle Temple

How to duplicate Smithing Templates

Smithing Templates are consumable items, which means that after using them, they'll disappear from your inventory. Considering how rare these materials are, you might want to duplicate them before applying the effect to a piece of gear.

To duplicate a Smithing Template, you need to use the Crafting Stone and follow the right recipe: 7 Diamonds, 1 Smithing Template, and 1 Building Block.

The blocks needed for each recipe change depending on the Smithing Template you want to duplicate. Here is a list of all the needed materials for each Smithing Template:

Smithing Template Duplication Material Bolt Armor Trim Copper Coast Armor Trim Cobblestone Dune Armor Trim Sandstone Eye Armor Trim End Stone Flow Armor Trim Breeze Rod Host Armor Trim Terracotta Netherite Upgrade Netherrack Raiser Armor Trim Terracotta Rib Armor Trim Netherrack Sentry Armor Trim Cobblestone Shaper Armor Trim Terracotta Silence Armor Trim Cobbled Deepslate Snout Armor Trim Blackstone Spire Armor Trim Purpur Block Tide Armor Trim Prismarine Vex Armor Trim Cobblestone Ward Armor Trim Cobbled Deepslate Wayfinder Armor Trim Terracotta Wild Armor Trim Mossy Cobblestone

Now that you've learned everything you need to know about Smithing Templates, you might want to check what else you can build in Minecraft or where you can farm diamonds to help duplicate your Smithing Templates.