All Minecraft Smithing Template locations and how to duplicate them

All you need to know about Smithing Templates and customising armor in Minecraft

Two characters from Minecraft wearing armor and holding swords and shields behind a Nether portal in the 1.20 update.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios
Paulo Kawanishi avatar
Guide by Paulo Kawanishi Contributor
Want to find all the Smithing Templates in Minecraft? Smithing Templates are unique items that allow you to change the looks of your armor in Minecraft. And one of them is extremely important if you plan on upgrading your gear with Netherite ingots. You won't simply find these lying around on the ground though, so in this guide we'll walk you through how they work, and how to find them, and how to duplicate them.

In this guide:

What are Smithing Templates?

Introduced in the 1.20 upgrade, Smithing Templates are rare items which can be used to change the appearance of your armor set. There are in total 19 Smithing Templates in Minecraft and each of them adds a different colour to your items, and you can apply a trim to a piece you have already customised.

Once you get your hands on a Smithing Template, using it is quite simple. At a Smithing Table, you need to add your Smithing Template, the piece of gear you want to change, and a crystal or ingot. The latter of which determines the colour that will be applied to your gear.

Screenshot showing an example of how to use Smithing Templates in Minecraft
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

Although most of these Smithing Templates are only cosmetic, the Netherite Upgrade actually helps create some of the strongest items in the game, allowing you to upgrade Diamond gear to Netherite gear. To use the Netherite Upgrade Smithing Template, you need to add this specific item, a piece of Diamond gear, and a Netherite ingot to the Smithing Table.

Where to find Smithing Templates

Smithing Templates are considerably rare materials that you'll mostly find hidden in specific chests in specific locations, and the chances of getting one, even from the correct chests, change depending on which one you open. The Tide Armor Trim Smithing Template, however, isn't found in a chest but is actually dropped by when an Elder Guardian.

The chests from certain locations, such as the Bastion Remnant, also have the chance of giving out more than just one type of Smithing Template.

Fighting two armoured zombies in an Ominous Trial Chamber, in Minecraft.
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

Below, you will find a list of the Smithing Template locations:

Smithing TemplateLocation
Bolt Armor TrimTrial Chambers
Coast Armor TrimShipwreck
Dune Armor TrimDesert Temple
Eye Armor TrimStronghold
Flow Armor TrimTrial Chambers
Host Armor TrimTrail Ruins
Netherite UpgradeBastion Remnant
Raiser Armor TrimTrail Ruins
Rib Armor TrimNether Fortress
Sentry Armor TrimPillager Outpost
Shaper Armor TrimTrail Ruins
Silence Armor TrimAncient City
Snout Armor TrimBastion Remnant
Spire Armor TrimEnd City
Tide Armor TrimOcean Monument
(dropped by Elder Guardians)
Vex Armor TrimWoodland mansion
Ward Armor TrimAncient City
Wayfinder Armor TrimTrial Chambers
Wild Armor TrimJungle Temple

How to duplicate Smithing Templates

Smithing Templates are consumable items, which means that after using them, they'll disappear from your inventory. Considering how rare these materials are, you might want to duplicate them before applying the effect to a piece of gear.

To duplicate a Smithing Template, you need to use the Crafting Stone and follow the right recipe: 7 Diamonds, 1 Smithing Template, and 1 Building Block.

Screenshot showing the recipe to duplicate Smithing Templates in Minecraft
Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

The blocks needed for each recipe change depending on the Smithing Template you want to duplicate. Here is a list of all the needed materials for each Smithing Template:

Smithing TemplateDuplication Material
Bolt Armor Trim Copper
Coast Armor Trim Cobblestone
Dune Armor Trim Sandstone
Eye Armor Trim End Stone
Flow Armor Trim Breeze Rod
Host Armor Trim Terracotta
Netherite Upgrade Netherrack
Raiser Armor Trim Terracotta
Rib Armor Trim Netherrack
Sentry Armor Trim Cobblestone
Shaper Armor Trim Terracotta
Silence Armor Trim Cobbled Deepslate
Snout Armor Trim Blackstone
Spire Armor Trim Purpur Block
Tide Armor Trim Prismarine
Vex Armor Trim Cobblestone
Ward Armor Trim Cobbled Deepslate
Wayfinder Armor Trim Terracotta
Wild Armor Trim Mossy Cobblestone

Now that you've learned everything you need to know about Smithing Templates, you might want to check what else you can build in Minecraft or where you can farm diamonds to help duplicate your Smithing Templates.

