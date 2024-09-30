Minecraft Creaking explained

Looking for more information about The Creaking in Minecraft? The Creaking is a new mob, due to be added to Minecraft along with The Pale Garden biome, sometime after the Bravery and Bundles update.

This creepy fellow is reminiscent of The Weeping Angels from Doctor Who. Like them, The Creaking can only move when the player looks away from it. The Creaking are masters of disguise and fit right into the grey thickets and hanging moss of The Pale Garden.

For more information about this new mob and how to defeat it in-game, read our full Creaking rundown below.

What is The Creaking?

The Creaking is a new mob, designed to spawn within the new Pale Garden biome at night. As the name would suggest, The Creaking emits a distinct creaking or rumbling noise that aligns with its tree-like appearance.

The Creaking can camouflage itself amongst the trees. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

When looking at The Creaking, it will freeze in place, blending in with the surrounding trees (with the exception of its glowing eyes). If you dare to look away, however, it will start its approach. This mob is designed to include some of the spookier horror tropes and does not have any outward weaknesses. In fact, it will take no damage at all when attacked. Don't despair though, it does have a weakness! (More on this below).

How to defeat The Creaking in Minecraft

This is what a Creaking Heart looks like within a pale tree. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Mojang Studios

As mentioned above, The Creaking does not take damage from direct attacks (unless you're in creative mode, of course). Instead, you'll need to locate the Creaking Heart. When attacking The Creaking it will emit little blocks that seem to swirl and point in a direction.

These blocks should lead you to the Creaking Heart which controls all Creaking in the area like a hive mind. You'll need to destroy the trees indicated to uncover the heart within and then destroy that with your weapons.

The Creaking Heart is brown and more textured than the surrounding grey-hued trees. If destroyed with an axe with Silk Touch, it will be added to your inventory. You can then place the Creaking Heart wherever you like (as long as it's placed between two Pale Wood blocks), which will spawn more Creaking at night.

It is possible to avoid The Creaking altogether. These creatures are connected to their Creaking Hearts and cannot move a certain amount of blocks away from them. That means, in theory, you can escape them. Just remember to keep your eyes on them in the process or they'll sneak up on you.

There is no Creaking release date yet

The Creaking and Pale Garden biome will release after the Bundles Of Bravery update. There is no official release date as of yet. However, during the Minecraft 2024 Live, the update was promised to arrive within the "next few months". This aligns with Minecraft's promise of more frequent and smaller drops as opposed to their annual summer update.

As such, keep an eye on this page as we'll be updating it with more information as it releases.

