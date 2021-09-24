Looking for a cool tower to build in Minecraft? This list is filled with exciting tower ideas that you can try out in Minecraft, with everything from a simple base to a magical Wizard tower.

Take a look through all of these suggestions to get inspired, or follow along with one of the videos and get building right now!

Minecraft tower ideas:

Medieval tower

One for the brooding necromancers, this Medieval tower by Youtuber “MythicalSausage” uses Warped stone and Blackstone to create a look that oozes with evil. You can almost hear the witches cackling from here. If you need somewhere to sleep whilst you cook up horrible schemes for the other players on your server, this is the build for you. Surround it with some goats to really sell the devilish theme.

Big Ben

If you’d rather have some iconic architecture to make your world feel really special, Big Ben is a challenging build that will certainly look impressive when finished. Youtuber “N11cK” has a video to show you exactly how to complete this yourself. If you’re after more, they also have a video on how to make Tower Bridge, so you could actually make your own London in Minecraft.

Simple tower

If you’re looking for something that is a little easier, then this Simple tower by Youtuber “GeminiTay” is a great starting point. Built using materials that are easy to gather, this tower should be easy to build in either creative or survival mode. Take a step back when you finish building and you’ll see that it still looks great too! Take a look at our list of the best Shader packs in Minecraft to really make this build come alive.

Avengers tower

Okay, I couldn’t resist. I had to squeeze some Marvel in somewhere, and there’s nothing more iconic than Avengers Tower. If this feels like too much to take on, Youtuber “TSMC - Minecraft” has created a tutorial that will walk you through every step, leaving you with a stunning rendition of Tony Stark’s tower. Whether you want to reenact your favourite scenes, or you just want to lounge around in some awesome Marvel skins, this is the perfect build for any MCU fan. It’s Avengers Tower. Do we really need to convince you more?

Castle tower

If you’re looking for a true classic, this Castle tower by Youtuber “Welsknight Gaming” should be at the top of your list to try. With moss creeping across the stone and iron bars on the windows, this tower feels like it has been ripped straight out of a history book. Head to the top to find the perfect platform for firing some arrows and protecting your village. You could even add a stable outside so that you have somewhere to keep your horses.

Wizard tower

If you feel like stepping up to battle the forces of evil, this Wizard tower by Youtuber “Zaypixel” will be the perfect base. From the outside, the flowers and other greenery create a calming, enticing atmosphere that would fool any ne’er-do-wells into thinking you’re not a threat. However, head inside and you’ll find everything that you need to enchant some weapons and brew some potions. Those enemy mobs will never see it coming!

Paw Patrol Headquarters

Listen here - Paw Patrol is brilliant, and I won't hear otherwise. If you want to create the Paw Patrol Headquarters lookout tower in your own world, “TSMC - Minecraft” makes it look easy with their tutorial. Add in some cool houses and you could even build your very own Adventure Bay.

Even if you’re not a fan of Paw Patrol, ditch the logo and you’re left with a tower that is much more vibrant than the other builds in this guide, so use it to make your world really pop.

With that, you should have everything that you need to build an iconic tower in Minecraft. Whether you want to recreate an iconic moment from your favourite film franchise, children’s cartoon, or holiday memories, this guide has you covered. If you want an epic landscape to compliment your tower, take a look at our list of the best seeds in Minecraft. Of course, those are nothing compared to some of the fantastic vistas that will be generated when the Minecraft 1.18 release date finally arrives.