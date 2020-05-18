Minecraft village guide - how to find the nearest village in Minecraft

Minecraft villages are some of the most recognisable landmarks of a player's Minecraft world. Ranging in size, style, and the types of welcome you can expect to receive from its inhabitants, these villages are well worth seeking out - and our Minecraft village guide will show you exactly how you can go about finding the nearest villages in any Minecraft game.

How to find a village in Minecraft

Villages, just like other Minecraft structures, generate naturally when you create your Minecraft world. Villages can be found in the following biomes:

Desert

Plains

Savanna

Taiga

Snowy Tundra

And the style and architecture of each village differs based on its biome. But mostly they consist of a smattering of houses, farms, and one or two larger structures, all connected by lit pathways. Villages are usually inhabited by villagers, cats, and farm animals; but occasionally there will also be an Iron Golem protecting a village.

In Survival Mode, there's no special way to find the nearest Minecraft village: you just have to start exploring any of the above biomes that you come across. Or, if you'd like, you can make things much easier for yourself by using one of the village spawn seeds in our guide to the best Minecraft seeds.

Minecraft village finder command

If you have cheats enabled, however, finding the nearest Minecraft village becomes easy. All you need to do is open the console with the "/" key, and type:

/locate Village

Make sure the "V" in "Village" is capitalised. Then hit Enter, and you'll be presented with the coordinates of the nearest Minecraft village to your current location!

For more information on this and other Minecraft commands, be sure to check out our handy Minecraft commands list guide.

How to trade with Minecraft villagers

Aside from the chests filled with goodies that you can often find inside various buildings, the other reason you might want to find a Minecraft village is so you can trade with the villagers for useful and exotic items.

You can right-click on a villager to initiate a trade with them (but note that not all villagers are able to trade with you). Trading uses Emeralds as a currency, so you'll need to stock up on Emeralds if you want to trade.

Minecraft Zombie villages

When a Minecraft village is spawned during world generation, there is a 2% chance that it will turn into a Zombie village. Zombie villages are overgrown with cobwebs and mossy cobblestone, and they are populated exclusively by Zombie Villagers.

There's also a 10% chance each night for ordinary Minecraft villages (if they're large enough) to become the target of a Zombie siege. If a player is not there to protect the village, there is a good chance of the village being overrun.

Minecraft Village raids

If you kill an Illager Captain, you'll be marked with the Bad Omen status effect for 100 minutes. If you walk into a Minecraft village while Bad Omen is applied to you, this will spark an Illager raid on that village.

The threat posed by the raid depends on the level of Bad Omen you've accrued (by killing multiple Illager Captains in a short space of time). The bulk of the raiders will be Pillagers, but you may also have to fend off Vindicators, Ravagers, Witches, and Evokers too.

And that pretty much wraps up this Minecraft village guide - but that's not all the Minecraft-related wisdom we have to offer! Check out out guide to the best Minecraft servers and best seeds.