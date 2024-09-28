Minecraft's Bundles Of Bravery update will add hardcore mode and carrier bags

Minecraft's yearly showcase stream took place this evening. As part of the show, Mojang showed off some of the future updates coming to the game. First up: the Bundles Of Bravery update, which will add a proper hardcore mode to Bedrock Edition, as well as bundles, which will allow you to carry more items in your inventory when out adventuring.

Hardcore mode adds permadeath to Minecraft, giving you just one life to live and automatically generating a new world when you inevitably succumb to a creeper. This hardcore option has existed in Minecraft's Java Edition for a long time, but in Bedrock you either needed to manually delete and generate a new world each time you died, or bodge it with an unsatisfactory paid mod from Bedrock's marketplace.

Bundles Of Bravery adds a simple toggle you can add when generating your world, which seems to exist independently from other difficulty settings. My kid - who watches Minecraft hardcore mode videos on YouTube all day long - will be thrilled.

Bundles are pretty straightforward: a craftable bag you can place items inside which then takes only one inventory slot. Mojang say that ye olde Minecraft used to have fewer types of block, so a mining expedition would fill less of your inventory because your dirt and cobblestone would stack in your inventory. Bundles let you recreate something similar by taking all your Andesite and Diorite and Calcite and stuffing them in a bag.

These bags have been available in Java and Bedrock's preview builds since August, but they were also previously tested and scrapped all the way back in 2020. This time it looks like they'll make it through.

There's no release date yet for Bundles Of Bravery, but Mojang recently announced their intent to release fewer, smaller Minecraft updates from now on. This one should be along soon.