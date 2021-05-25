Mini Motorways will finally arrive on Steam on July 20th

Mini Motorways was announced back in 2019, but the road vehicle successor to the puzzling trains of Mini Metro has been in Apple Arcade jail ever since. It now has a release date for its launch on Steam: July 20th. There's a new trailer below, too.

Where Mini Metro had you drawing subway lines to keep trains and passengers moving between stops, Mini Motorways is about drawing roads to connect a city together. It's still topdown and abstract, with a simple, almost zero-interface design, but it's traded in the inspiration from London's Underground map for more vibrant colour schemes inspired by cities from around the world.

Those ciites include Munic, Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, and the PC release will coincide with an update to add Dubai and Mexico City. It also adds roundabouts, presumably as a precursor to adding a Milton Keynes colour scheme.

There are daily and weekly challenges, too, but I loved Mini Metro as just a very chill sensory experience. I played it as an actual puzzle game for hours and hours, but I also once used the "can't fail" mode and left it running on a computer hooked up to my TV for days, like an extremely pleasant screensaver. I don't know if Mini Motorways has the same elegance - roads seem a less perfect fit for the format - but I'm keen to find out.

Mini Motorways will cost £7/$10/€8.19, with the typical 10% discount when it launch on Steam. There will be a Switch version along next year, too, which isn't relevant to us as a PC site, but let's face it I'm going to end up buying it on there too.