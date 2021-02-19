If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Minit Fun Racer is a new speedy spin-off from time-looping adventure Minit

100% of the proceeds will go to various charities
Imogen Beckhelling
News by Imogen Beckhelling
Published
The developers behind time-looping adventure game Minit have released a speedy side scrolling spin-off, Minit Fun Racer. Players will jump back into the shoes of the strange bird-creature protagonist from Minit, but rather than wandering around looking for beds to respawn in, this time you'll be scooting your way to victory down some very busy streets. It's out right now, and all the developer and publisher proceeds will go directly to charity.

"Hop on your scooter into the twisting traffic of the bustling city and the debris covered sands of the barren desert just in time to watch the sunset," the announcement says. "Befriend your local shopkeeper, chase coins, hit big jumps, and accomplish fun goals along each lap until you’ve seen it all!"

It looks cute! And very fun. This is the last game I expected to get a racing spin-off, but if Minit Fun Racer is anything like the game before it, I'm sure it'll be brill.

"Minit is that most rare of joyful things: a really good idea, done really well," John Walker (RPS in peace) wrote in his Minit review.

Minit Fun Racer was made by Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio, and Dominik Johann, the folks behind the original Minit. It's being published by Devolver, and they'll all be donating 100% of the proceeds to charity "forever". In a tweet, Nijman said they'll be supporting "various charities", the first two being Doctors Without Borders and Special Effect.

The game is available on Steam with three different prices: £2.09, £7.19, or £15.49. You get the same game regardless of how much you pay, it just gives people the option to donate a little more to charity. It's also out on Itch.io, where it costs a minimum of $2.99, though you can choose to set a higher price if you'd like.

Imogen Beckhelling

