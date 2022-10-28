Looking for the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The FSS Hurricane is one of a whopping nine SMGs available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, and one of the very strongest in our opinion. With its high base damage and its roomy 50-round magazine, it's one of the most reliable guns for mowing down enemies at close range one after the other.

If you want to make the most out of the FSS Hurricane, you've come to the right place. Below we'll walk you through the exact attachments you need to craft the very best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2 in the Gunsmith. We'll also give you our recommendations for the ideal secondary weapon, perks, and equipment to use alongside your FSS Hurricane.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The FSS Hurricane SMG made waves during the Modern Warfare 2 beta with its extremely low recoil, and the same is true for the game's full release. With the below attachments, you'll have a FSS Hurricane loadout that reduces recoil to more or less zero, allowing you to win fights even over Assault Rifle distances with the power and consistency of this fast-firing SMG.

Here's the best FSS Hurricane loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Receiver : FSS Hurricane

: FSS Hurricane Muzzle : XTEN Black Kite

: XTEN Black Kite Barrel : FSS Cannonade 16"

: FSS Cannonade 16" Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip : Sakin ZX Grip

: Sakin ZX Grip Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

The FSS Hurricane has access to a lot of attachments relating to recoil control, but the combination I've found works the best is the big bulky XTEN Black Kite on the Muzzle, and the FSS Cannonade 16" Barrel. This ensures extremely smooth recoil and extra range, with the benefit of a silencer to boot.

We're not done yet turning the FSS Hurricane into a laser though. The FTAC Ripper 56 further stabilises the recoil, as does the Sakin ZX Grip. You might consider this overkill, but try it out. You'll fall in love with the smoothness.

Finally, add your choice of close-range Optic. Here we've opted for the Cronon Mini Red Dot sight, which gives us a very clear visual for mid-range engagements as well as close quarters combat.

Best secondary weapon

The FTAC Recon is an ideal weapon to pair with the FSS Hurricane. Despite its amazing accuracy the FSS Hurricane's damage still falls off at mid-range; but the FTAC Recon is a powerful semi-auto Battle Rifle that can delete enemies at mid or long range with ease. It also packs enough of a punch that you can land a shot on an approaching enemy before switching to your Hurricane to finish them off. The two guns work extremely well together.

Best perks and equipment

If you want to make the ideal class setup for the FSS Hurricane, first you'll need to equip your setup with the Overkill perk so you can carry the FTAC Recon alongside the Hurricane. After that, take the Double Time perk to give yourself the mobility you need to excel with an SMG loadout.

As for Bonus and Ultimate perks, Fast Hands is an excellent choice for any SMG-centric loadout - particularly one which requires you to switch quickly between two primary weapons. And Quick Fix is a great option for keeping you alive in the heat of back-to-back close-range encounters. Add to this a good old fashioned Frag Grenade and Flashbang for suppressing enemies and getting kills around corners, and you've got an extremely strong setup for your Hurricane.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That's a wrap on this FSS Hurricane loadout guide, but that's not all we have to offer when it comes to Modern Warfare 2's guns. For an overview of the meta, check out our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. You can also learn more about the best perks and best killstreaks on offer, or follow our walkthrough on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 if you want to get stuck into unlocking all the weapons and attachments you desire.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.