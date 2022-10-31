Looking for the best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The Kastov 545 is very similar to its close relative in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the Kastov-74U. The crucial difference is that it trades in a bit of damage for increased range and lower recoil. While this isn't the recipe for a top-of-the-meta rifle, it's nonetheless a great base on which to build a strong Assault Rifle loadout.

In this guide we'll walk you through the attachments, equipment, and perks you'll need to put together the best possible Kastov 545 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2. We'll also explain our reasoning behind picking each of these attachments and other tools below. So let's get started!

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Despite our best efforts, the Kastov 545 is never going to compete with SMGs at close-range. That's why with this loadout we've chosen to lean on the Kastov's low recoil, creating a sturdy and reliable high-capacity Assault Rifle that allows for swift transfers so you can mow down multiple enemies in quick succession.

Here's the best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : Silentfire XG6

: Silentfire XG6 Barrel : KAS-7 406MM

: KAS-7 406MM Magazine : 45 Round Mag

: 45 Round Mag Stock : Kastov-Rama

: Kastov-Rama Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

After testing various Muzzle attachments we decided the Silentfire XG6 hits the sweet spot in terms of extending the Kastov 545's effective range and lowering its recoil, without hitting the gun's handling stats too hard. We've combined it here with the KAS-7 406MM Barrel, a heavy barrel that helps increase bullet velocity and reduce recoil even further.

30 Round Mags are often enough for most Assault Rifles, but here we really like the extended capacity granted by the 45 Round Mag on the Kastov 545, because its reload speed isn't excellent, and this ensures you can keep shooting for longer and win fights more consistently.

We've slowed down the gun considerably with these three attachments, so it's now time to add the Kastov-Rama Stock, which boosts Sprint Speed and Aim Walking Speed back up to acceptable levels. Finally, add your choice of low-zoom optic. The Cronen Mini Pro is always a good pick here.

Best Kastov 545 loadout secondary weapon

Despite its increased effective range over the Kastov-74U, the Kastov 545 isn't the kind of Assault Rifle you should expect to perform well at long ranges. Therefore, the ideal pairing for the Kastov 545 is a good Sniper Rifle. Our personal choice here is the SP-X 80, a fantastic lightweight rifle ideal for quickscoping, and the best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 right now in our opinion.

Best Kastov 545 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Picking perks for this Kastov 545 build is fairly straightforward. First, pick up Overkill so you can equip the SP-X 80 in your secondary weapon slot. Next up you should speed up your mobility with the double-whammy of Double Time and Fast Hands, as this fits perfectly with the aggressive playstyle of the Kastov 545.

The ideal Ultimate Perk in this case is likely Ghost, which renders you invisible to UAVs and allows you to keep running-and-gunning even with the most popular Killstreak flying overhead. As for equipment, pick up some Thermite for quick kills and zoning areas, and a Flashbang for ensuring kills as you turn corners or enter rooms, and you'll find yourself earning kills much more easily with the Kastov 545.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you've followed the above attachment and equipment recommendations to the letter, you should now have a Kastov 545 class setup with enormous potential for such an off-meta rifle. If you want to see where the Kastov 545 truly sits in the gun meta at the moment, look no further than our Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list. You can also check out our guide on unlocking the Kastov 545 if you're stuck getting it added to your loadout, as well as our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2 if you're having trouble unlocking everything you need. Alternatively, if you're wondering about Modern Warfare 2's Tier 1 Hardcore playlist, check out everything you need to know here.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.