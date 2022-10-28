Looking for the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? If you want to get ahead in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, then look no further than the Lachmann-556. This assault rifle will help you shred through opponents with remarkable speed, as it's a fairly lightweight blend between ARs and their faster SMG counterparts. That speed is crucial in Modern Warfare 2's fast-paced multiplayer, ensuring that you can quickly cut through the enemy team and dart between objectives.

Below, we’ll break down the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, including the attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and equipment that you should equip in your Lachmann-556 class setup.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

This Lachmann-556 loadout leans into its lightweight capabilities, aiming for speed and manoeuvrability while maintaining its control and damage. There are some sacrifices to stability here, but they're worth it for the damage capabilities at short range.

Here's the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : Echoline GS-X

: Echoline GS-X Barrel : Lach-12 Barrel

: Lach-12 Barrel Rear Grip : LMK64 Grip

: LMK64 Grip Stock : Lachmann S76 Factory Stock

: Lachmann S76 Factory Stock Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

Since the goal of this loadout is speed, we've opted for the Lach-12 Barrel. This is incredibly lightweight, boosting your movement speed and ADS speed. The LMK64 Grip and Schlager PEQ Box IV further boost the ADS speed, while the Lachmann S76 Factory Stock improves your sprint speed.

A lot of these attachments negatively impact the Lachmann-556's recoil, so we've also used the Echoline GS-X suppressor to counteract them. It does decrease damage range, but since this loadout focuses on short-range encounters, that shouldn't prove to be a problem.

Best secondary weapon

Since the Lachmann-556 focuses on fast, short-range engagements, we'd recommend using a secondary weapon that can handle opponents at longer distances. Some of Modern Warfare 2's maps are quite big, so a Sniper Rifle such as the Signal 50 should do the trick. If you'd prefer something automatic, then consider building an M4 loadout that favours control and range.

Best perks and equipment

The Lachmann-556 is an excellent weapon in Modern Warfare 2, but having the best perks and equipment in your loadout will help you keep a high K/D ratio.

For your first basic perk, Overkill is necessary if you want to wield two primary weapons, which is the case for almost any player trying to dominate in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Since Modern Warfare 2 is a bit more fast-paced with its recent launch changes, we also think the movement speed and tactical sprint bonuses from Double Time are essential to get ahead. We'd then suggest the bonus perk Fast Hands, which allows you to swap between weapons faster.

For your ultimate perk, we recommend Quick Fix. This perk makes your health regenerate whenever you kill an enemy, and boosts health regeneration while standing in an objective zone. Regardless of your preferred mode, Quick Fix should keep you standing in any chaotic firefight.

For your equipment, the Stim Shot tactical is an obvious choice, allowing you to heal to max health over two seconds and reset your tactical sprint. In the lethal slot, Thermite can stick to walls and unleash a torrent of flames that will burn through your opponents with ease.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our best Lachmann-556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, but there's plenty more to learn. If you want to unlock these weapons and attachments quickly, take a look at our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2. To keep moving at a swift pace, check out our guide on how to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 2. For another fast-paced weapon that's currently top of the meta, take a look at our Modern Warfare 2 MP5 loadout guide. To see which other weapons are currently dominating in multiplayer, make sure to check out our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2.

Activision Blizzard, the company behind recent and upcoming titles including Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2, are currently the subject of a number of legal actions and further accusations related to allegations of sexual harrassment, workplace discrimination, and poor working conditions at the company. Furthermore, New York pension funds are seeking access to the company's records in pursuit of CEO Bobby Kotick following Microsoft's $68.7 billion buy-out of Activision Blizzard. Despite this, Kotick has been re-elected to the company's board of directors for another year, and an internally-conducted investigation concluded that there was "no evidence" of reported harassment being tolerated within the company. The methods and findings of this investigation have been heavily disputed.

Rock Paper Shotgun continue to write about Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to reporting on key actors within the games industry, holding companies to account, and covering games that are of interest to our readers. However, we are also committed to providing you with up-to-date information on the situation at Activision Blizzard, with the aim of allowing you to make an informed decision about the games you choose to play. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.