Want to know which LMG is the best in Modern Warfare 2 right now? As always, LMGs are incredibly powerful in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. They can't quite compete with the speedy meta guns topping our lists of the best SMGs and assault rifles, but the ability to unleash a torrent of bullets towards the enemy team isn't to be laughed at.

If you want to use the best LMG in Modern Warfare 2, you're in the right place. In this guide, we'll provide a full tier list of every MW2 LMG and then explain their rankings, offering insights into the performance of each of these powerhouses.

What is the best LMG in Modern Warfare 2?

The best LMG in Modern Warfare 2 is the Raal MG. It's an incredile weapon offering two-shot kills from a respectable distance, and the fastest TTK of all MW2 LMGs. It's also surprisingly easy to control, with a slight spike of horizontal recoil early on that quickly focuses on a single point for most of its 75-round magazine. Whether you're trying to rack up kills or hoping to hold an objective, the Raal MG packs a powerful punch and will land shots on targets with ease.

Here is our tier list of the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2:

Raal MG Sakin MG38 556 Icarus RPK HCR 56 Rapp H

Below, we'll break down each of these Modern Warfare 2 LMGs and explain why they ranked in their current place on our MW2 LMG tier list.

Raal MG

The Raal MG is capable of killing enemies in just two shots, making it an outstanding weapon in the current Modern Warfare 2 meta and the best LMG right now. It's still an LMG, which comes with some innate clunkiness, but if you can look past that, you'll find an incredible medium-long range weapon. You also don't need to improve the recoil control much, as it's already startlingly accurate, meaning you can focus on improving the ADS speed with attachments.

If you want to improve this already impressive LMG, make sure to check out our guide on the best Raal MG loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Sakin MG38

The Sakin MG38 has slightly lower damage than the Raal, but its increased fire rate makes up the difference. It has one of the fastest TTKs at range, falling behind only the Raal, so it's an obvious pick for those looking for an alternative LMG loadout. The Sakin MG38's biggest downside, though, is its lower accuracy and recoil control compared to most other LMGs, which you'll need to correct with attachments.

Fortunately, we can help with just that, so make sure to check out our guide on the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

556 Icarus

The 556 Icarus is probably the earliest LMG you'll use in Modern Warfare 2, but that doesn't make it the worst. It's a versatile weapon that offers best in class mobility and fire rate, so those wanting to keep relatively lightweight with their LMG loadout should try it out. Of course, less weight means more recoil for the 556 Icarus, so it might be a little harder to control than other LMGs.

You won't need to suffer long, though, because our guide on the best 556 Icarus loadout aims to improve the recoil control and accuracy so that you find it a lot easier to land shots.

RPK

At first glance, the RPK doesn't seem too different to the Raal, so you might be wondering why it ranks so much lower on our list. While the damage and fire rate stats between the two are very similar, its accuracy where the RPK suffers. It's much harder to land shots with this weapon, making it worse at a distance.

In medium range, where the RPK performs at its best, it gets outshone in terms of TTK by the Raal and the Sakin MG38, making it hard to recommend. Since it offers neither the lightweight mobility of the 556 Icarus, nor the impressive TTK of the Raal and Sakin, the RPK feels incredibly middling and is worth avoiding in its current state.

HCR 56

The HCR 56 is an odd weapon, with a steep TTK drop off at around 25 metres. That means it works best at close range, but it absolutely can't compete with the SMGs and assault rifles that fight at similar range. In the current fast-paced meta, you're unlikely to even get a shot off before you're killed by an enemy shotgun or SMG, so we wouldn't recommend charging around with this weapon. The HCR 56 also has lower damage than most other LMGs, and the recoil control is worst in class.

Rapp H

The Rapp H is essentially the 556 Icarus but worse, offering the same damage and fire rate, but with lower accuracy, recoil control, and mobility. The Rapp does have slightly higher range, but that's the one benefit in a long list of cons. Since the range only beats the 556 Icarus by a sliver, you're much better off simply sticking with the Icarus and throwing on some attachments to make it better from a distance.

It's worth mentioning that many are flocking to the Rapp H for its fire rate, which is best in class alongside the 556 Icarus. However, despite having the highest fire rate, the Rapp's TKK is actually beaten by the Raal and the Sakin at most distances. With that in mind, we'd recommend shying away from the Rapp H for now.

That wraps up our list of the best LMGs in Modern Warfare 2. While they might not work great in the smaller multiplayer maps in MW2, they're certainly worth leveling so that you have attachments ready for the upcoming Warzone 2 release date. If you're after other meta guns to try, take a look at our list of the best guns in Modern Warfare 2. For some long-range firepower, make sure to check out our lists of the best sniper rifles, best marksman rifles, and best battle rifles in Modern Warfare 2.

