Looking for the best S0-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? The S0-14 is one of the most difficult guns in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 to use effectively, thanks to its exceptionally strong recoil. Even in semi-auto mode it's tricky, and in full-auto mode, you'd better be in the enemy's face if you want to kill them reliably. Thankfully, with the right set of attachments you can mitigate a lot of the S0-14's recoil issues and turn it into a much more effective weapon.

Below we'll guide you through the five attachments you need to create the best possible S0-14 loadout in MW2. We'll also go over our recommendations for other aspects of the class setup, such as equipment, perks, and which secondary weapon to use alongside the S0-14.

Watch on YouTube Unsure what gun to choose in Modern Warfare 2? Confused which weapons pair best with one another? Look no further. The answers to your questions (and more) lie within the video above.

Best S0-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The S0-14's major issue is its controllability. So our best S0-14 loadout in MW2 focuses hard on improving recoil control as much as possible so you stand a greater chance of reliably hitting enemies at mid-range. It comes at the cost of a reduction to handling and mobility stats, but we've found this turns the S0-14 into the very best version of itself.

Here's the best S0-14 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : 22" Boremaster Barrel

: 22" Boremaster Barrel Laser : FSS OLE-V Laser

: FSS OLE-V Laser Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Optic: SZ Holotherm

The ZLR Talon 5 silencer is a good starting point for the S0-14, adding greater effective range and bullet velocity so you can land shots at mid-to-long range more easily. We've then added the long and heavy 22" Boremaster Barrel, which further boosts the rifle's range but also improving its recoil control. It comes at the cost of more mobility issues, so we've done what we can to mitigate this with the FSS OLE-V Laser, which boosts the S0-14's ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds back up to a more palatable level.

The FTAC Ripper 56 provides even more controllability with its double-whammy of recoil stabilization and aiming stability (the latter of which also impacts recoil control, because idle sway is in action even while firing in Modern Warfare 2). And finally, we've added the 2x SZ Holotherm to give us a nice clear picture when aiming at mid-range enemies - though you are of course free to pick whichever Optic attachment you prefer.

Best S0-14 loadout secondary weapon

Even with the boost to recoil control we've given the S0-14, it's hardly a reliable weapon for use close-range in full-auto mode. For this reason, we'd highly recommend you pair the S0-14 with the FSS Hurricane, a laser-accurate SMG that is great at dealing with close-to-mid-range threats. If you want a slightly harder-hitting gun, check out the Lachmann Sub instead, our pick for the overall best SMG in Modern Warfare 2.

Best S0-14 class setup: Perks and Equipment

The first step when picking the perks for your S0-14 class is to pick up the Overkill perk, so you can take the FSS Hurricane or any other primary weapon into battle with your S0-14. After that, we'd recommend the Bomb Squad perk to increase your survivability against grenades and other lethal weaponry.

The Cold-Blooded and Ghost perks work extremely well together for your remaining perk choices, because together they will render you invisible to almost every form of radar or AI detection in MW2. Finally, round off your S0-14 class with a Thermite for clearing rooms and dealing with nearer threats; and a Stun Grenade to help you initiate around corners and clear rooms with ease.

Hopefully the above attachments and recommendations are enough to help you turn the S0-14 into a far more effective killing machine than its base self. If you want to see how it compares to the competition, check out our guide to the best Battle Rifle in Modern Warfare 2, as well as our larger Modern Warfare 2 best guns tier list guide. Alternatively you can branch out into other weapon categories with the help of our guides on the best Assault Rifle, best Shotgun, and best Sniper Rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

